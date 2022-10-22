Back to the Future is a franchise its creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have sworn will never undergo the Hollywood knife. But their words do little to remedy the fear fans of this beloved trilogy have as they’ve watched many other iconic properties get rebooted over the years.

With all that said, luckily, there don’t appear to be any signs of a reboot of the original 1985 film, although that doesn’t mean it hasn’t since been reimagined. While not a reboot per se, Back to the Future: The Musical is still a rework of sorts, as there are a few notable differences.

For the most part, it’s a scene-for-scene reboot of Back to the Future (1985), but like many other stage productions, it sets itself apart from its silver screen counterpart. For starters, it’s a musical, but there are also some clever tweaks to things such as the DeLorean, as well as Doc Emmett Brown himself.

Speaking of whom, a new trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical has emerged, which features Christopher Lloyd, who plays the character in the Back to the Future movies. While he isn’t part of the show’s cast, he appears opposite Roger Bart’s version of the character in the trailer.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

The trailer is a wonderful treat for Back to the Future fans, and it’s great seeing both versions of Doc Brown interact with each other (it could easily be a scene from one of the films!). The new trailer comes as part of the show’s relocation from the West End to Broadway, and confirms that it will be arriving in New York on June 30 next year, with tickets going on sale on October 28.

Christopher Lloyd also recently made an appearance at the New York Comic Con, where he was reunited on stage with the beloved Michael J Fox, who, of course, plays the wonderful and charismatic Marty McFly in all three Back to the Future movies, opposite Lloyd’s Doc Brown.

The trailer isn’t the first time Lloyd and Bart have met, though. Earlier this year, Lloyd made an appearance at the London Film and Comic Con event alongside fellow Back to the Future cast members Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker in the original film), Donald Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson), Frances Lee McCain (Stella Baines), and Jeffrey Weissman (George McFly in the sequels).

The cast later attended Back to the Future: The Musical where they met their on-stage counterparts, where writer and producer Bob Gale was also present.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future (1985) follows teenager Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) as he journeys from 1985 to 1955 using a time-travelling DeLorean which has been built by his friend Doc Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

The film spawned two direct sequels — Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990) — and while there have been no signs of sequels or reboots over the past few years, you could say that a Back to the Future “reboot” will be heading to “theaters” next year!

Back to the Future: The Musical continues to sell out the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End, and has been was awarded the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical. However, as the trailer promises, it will soon be heading over Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City.

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale. It stars Ben Joyce (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

Olly Dobson recently portrayed Marty McFly (the resemblance was uncanny), however, neither Dobson or Joyce will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year. Roger Bart, however, is expected to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd is set to appear in The Mandalorian Season 3 in an undisclosed role. The show will be released on Disney+ some time in February next year.

For more information on Back to the Future: The Musical, check out the official website.

Have you seen the Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments down below!