Recently, Back to the Future legend Michael J Fox pitched his idea for a reboot of the classic 1985 film. It’s unlikely this has gone down well with fans, though, as the mere mention of a Back to the Future reboot is widely considered sacrilege.

Fox also suggested that, should such a project ever be green-lit, Marty McFly should be played by a female. Needless to say, there are probably many Back to the Future fans out there right now who are losing their minds over such a prospect!

Cast your minds back to 2016, when the female-led reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) hit theaters. Sure, it’s a bad movie, and it was no surprise that it tanked at the box office, but there were some fans (not all) who weren’t thrilled with the idea of the gender-swapping.

The question as to whether or not a Back to the Future reboot, or even another sequel, could work today is something many of us hope to never have the answer to. But should it work, and should Marty McFly, this time around, be a female character, who could play her?

Well, here are five actresses we think would be perfect for the role of a female version of Marty McFly (or an equivalent character) in a Back to the Future reboot or sequel. And we’re pretty confident Michael J Fox would agree!

5. Isabella Merced

Isabela Merced, who is best known for bringing the popular cartoon character Dora the Explorer to life in the live-action movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), would make a perfect Marty McFly in a Back to the Future reboot.

The 21-year-old American actress brings a ton of energy, wit, charm, and charisma into the role as Dora, however, she also previously appeared in Trans-Formers: The Last Knight (2017), in which she’s easily one of the better parts of the film, and the comedy flick Instant Family (2018).

Merced also has experience on Broadway, so if she doesn’t land a role as the next time-travelling teen in a Back to the Future movie, perhaps there’s a place for her in Back to the Future: The Musical when it arrives in Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater next year!

Isabela Merced will next be appearing in Marvel’s Madame Web (2024).

4. Isabella Sermon

Yet another Isabella has made it onto our list! Isabella Sermon, 16, is known for her role as the human clone Maisie Lockwood in the box office mega-hits Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

The character of Maisie learns and sees a lot of startling things in both of those films, and Isabella Sermon has that wide-eyed-wonder down to a T, something Michael J Fox captures so brilliantly as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future Trilogy.

Isabella Sermon might not be a household name yet, but a Back to the Future reboot would make that happen. The fact she’s British makes no difference whatsoever — after all, as we’re talking about a Back to the Future reboot or sequel, she wouldn’t actually be playing Marty McFly.

It remains to be seen whether or not Isabella Sermon will return in a future Jurassic World installment.

3. Maya Hawke

There are many actresses from Netflix’s Stranger Things (2016) who could play Marty McFly in a Back to the Future reboot, such as Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) or Sadie Sink (Max Mayfeld), however, we think Maya Hawke would be the best choice.

Hawke, 24, plays Robin Buckley, and has so far has appeared in two seasons of the hit show. Like many other characters around her, Robin is larger than life, but she’s easily the most quirky, nervous, funny, and bemused, qualities that make her perfect for the role of Marty McFly.

In fact, of all the actresses we’ve looked at so far, Hawke, who seems to automatically ooze the ’80s, is the one we can easily imagine stepping in or out of the DeLorean alongside Doc Emmett Brown, whether that’s Christopher Lloyd or a new actor, or actress, entirely.

Maya Hawke will be reprising her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Season 5.

2. McKenna Grace

Despite the fact that last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) stars the beloved Paul Rudd as summer school teacher Gary Grooberson, and also brought back three of the original Ghostbusters, somehow, McKenna Grace ends up stealing the show as Phoebe.

Sure, Grace, 16, is the main protagonist, but not only is she able to carry that heavy proton pack, she also shoulders the film in parts too, leading with a character who’s older than her years, yet is at the same time a lot funnier than anyone else around her.

In fact, she has that leading star quality in most of the movies and television shows she appears in, so we can’t imagine her not nailing such a role in a Back to the Future reboot. Although we expect she’s currently quite busy with the Ghostbusters franchise…

McKenna Grace will be returning in next year’s Ghostbusters 4 (2023).

1. Jessica Rothe

Though we haven’t ranked our selections in any particular order, the fact that Jessica Rothe is at the top of this list is no coincidence. Rothe, 35, is best known for playing Tree Gelbman in the sci-fi slasher comedy Happy Death Day (2017) and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U (2019).

Jessica Rothe might just be one of the most charismatic actresses working today, and she brings a ton of flair and energy to the Happy Death Day “final girl”. Though the films are far more family-friendly than they are horror, Rothe’s comical nature helps ground them in the realm of comedy.

Another qualifying aspect of Rothe’s involvement with these slashers is that, just like the Back to the Future Trilogy, the Happy Death Day movies involve time travel, as Tree becomes caught in a loop a’la Groundhog Day (1993), so Rothe is certainly no stranger to going back in time!

There’s no official word on a Back to the Future reboot, and deep down, we hope it stays that way. But if it does happen, we think one of these five actresses would make a perfect Marty McFly. Now we just need to find a suitable actor or actress to step in as Doc Brown!

Meanwhile, Back to the Future: The Musical continues to sell out the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End, however, it will soon be heading over Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City in August next year.

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale, and stars Ben Joyce (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

Olly Dobson recently portrayed Marty McFly (the resemblance was uncanny), however, neither Dobson or Joyce will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year. Roger Bart, on the other hand, is expected to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

Who do you think would make a great gender-swapped Marty McFly? Let us know in the comments down below!