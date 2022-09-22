There are many ingredients that go into making a Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movie. Whether it’s human villains, those of the prehistoric variety, a vehicle of some kind being upturned by a large dinosaur, or badly timed tropical storms — these films rely on a number of signature details.

You’ll also find a child character in every single film in the franchise. There’s even an animated series that revolves around a group of “younger versions of adults”! But now you’re probably wondering where we pulled the number 17 from, seeing as there are only seven such characters in the movies.

Well, we’ve ranked every child character from the entire franchise (with the exception of 2019’s short film Battle at Big Rock), including characters from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020), the novels “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995), and of course, the movies.

So, here are all 17 child characters in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise ranked from worst to best.

17. Sammy Gutiérrez — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Sammy Gutiérrez (Raini Rodriguez) is one of the five teenagers in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The reason for being at the bottom? She’s very annoying and poorly written. The only remotely interesting thing about her is that she tried to commit espionage for bioengineering company Mantah Corp.

16. Kenji Kon — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Though he goes through something of a character arc throughout the show, Kenji Kon (Ryan Potter) is an obnoxious and arrogant trust fund-brat. His forced attempt at being charismatic is also quite nauseating at times, and his sense of entitlement knows no bounds.

15. Ben Pincus — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

At first, Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone) was one of the more sympathetic characters in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. But after being briefly stranded alone in the jungle of Isla Nublar, he suddenly thinks he’s Tarzan, which makes him one of the more pretentious characters of the bunch.

14. Yasmina — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Yasmina, or “Yaz”, (Kausar Mohammed) is one of the least interesting characters in the show, but the reason we’ve ranked her above some of the others is simply because she’s not really that annoying. That, and she’s extremely athletic, which at least gives her some use in a dinosaur-infested jungle.

13. Zach Mitchell — Jurassic World

Zach Mitchell (Nick Robinson) isn’t a bad character in Jurassic World (2015), and he does go through an arc when it comes to his younger brother Gray (Ty Simpkins). Unfortunately, he just doesn’t leave much of a mark, and remains one of the more forgettable characters in the series.

12. Darius Bowman — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) is the main character in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and given his love for dinosaurs and his tragic backstory, he’s the only character you really care about in the show. Unfortunately, he can also be pretty sanctimonious when it comes to the dinosaurs.

11. Brooklynn — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) is a world-famous “vlogger” (or YouTuber, for lack of a better word), and is the most likable of the bunch. Perhaps not at first, because she has the whole “Internet personality” thing dialled up to 11, but as the show goes on, she becomes far less shallow.

10. Lex Murphy — “Jurassic Park” Novel

Before you end up in a fit of rage, this is the version of Lex Murphy from the novel “Jurassic Park”. Sure, she’s adorable, and is still very sporty like her on-screen counterpart (she loves baseball), however, as she’s a lot younger in the book, she’s also annoyingly bratty.

9. Tim Murphy — “Jurassic Park” Novel

Again, this is the version of Tim Murphy from the book and not the 1993 movie of the same name. In the book, Tim is actually older (ages were pretty much reversed for the film), yet it’s fair to say that he doesn’t have the same impact as Lex (Arianna Richards) or Tim (Joseph Mazzello) do on screen.

8. Gray Mitchell — Jurassic World

Ty Simpkins gives a great performance as Gray Mitchell in Jurassic World. Gray must face a lot of danger during his short visit to the park, from being trapped in a Gyrosphere that’s being attacked by the Indominus Rex, to being caught in an epic battle between three dinosaurs!

7. Kelly Malcolm — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

In The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Kelly Malcolm (Vanessa Lee Chester) is the daughter of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and is probably famous for all the wrong reasons — she caused many eyes to roll when she drop-kicked a raptor through a wall. Well, we love it!

6. Kelly Curtis — “The Lost World” Novel

Kelly Curtis is easily one of the most interesting child characters in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. She appears in the novel “The Lost World” as a clever seventh-grader from a broken home, who winds up sneaking into the observation trailers to Isla Sorna/Site B.

5. Arby Benton — “The Lost World” Novel

Arby Benton is the second child character from “The Lost World” novel, whose only friend is Kelly Curtis. Unlike his friend, though, he is the opposite in many ways — he likes rules, order, and comes from a well-to-do family. And like Lex, he’s a genius when it comes to computers.

4. Eric Kirby — Jurassic Park III

Eric Kirby (Trevor Morgan) is one of the most disliked child characters in the franchise, but we think this is due to the fact that he’s in Jurassic Park III (2001), the most hated film in the series. But Eric manages to survive eight weeks on his own in the jungles of Isla Sorna/Site B!

3. Tim Murphy — Jurassic Park

Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) is one of the greats, having appeared in the movie that started in all — Jurassic Park (1993). He ends up enduring a lot during his time in the jungle, from falling into a tree to getting electrocuted! But somehow, he still always seems to be in the mood to crack jokes at his older sister!

2. Maisie Lockwood — Jurassic World Dominion

Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is a human clone who first appears in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and returns for Jurassic World Dominion (2022). She’s the only child character in the series to have a main role in two movies, and also play two different characters, with the other being the younger version of her own mother, Charlotte Lockwood.

1. Lex Murphy — Jurassic Park

Our top spot was an easy choice. Arianna Richards is brilliant in the role of Lex Murphy in the original Jurassic Park, during which she boasts an impressive range of emotions. She’s also the unsung hero of the film — without her, Jurassic Park would have never come back online.

Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the comments down below!