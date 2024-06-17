‘Jurassic Park’ Releasing Official Never-Before-Seen Version of 1993 Film

Since the first film arrived in 1993, the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise has grossed over $6B worldwide in movie theaters alone. Now, a brand-new sequel tentatively titled Jurassic World 4 (2025) — one of three sequels currently in development — is heading for the big screen, with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.

But the multi-media entertainment giant continues to produce new content spanning all forms of storytelling, while also maintaining a strong presence in the Universal Studios theme parks with attractions such as Jurassic World: The Ride and VelociCoaster.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” — What’s It About?

However, while all eyes are currently on Jurassic World 4, which will be stomping into theaters next year, there’s another Jurassic sequel in development that has fans as excited as Lex and Tim when they happen upon a table full of desserts in the original 1993 film.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is an upcoming first-person action-adventure video game set just 24 hours after the events of Jurassic Park (1993). It follows stranded InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi who must battle for survival as she evades Isla Nublar’s prehistoric inhabitants.

Per the official website, the description reads, “Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” adding that fans of the sci-fi blockbuster will discover “a never-before-told story.”

We already know that “Survival” will have a “fully realized Isla Nublar,” per the website. What this means in terms of free-roaming capabilities is unclear, but Universal and Saber Interactive have now confirmed that the game will feature never-before-seen locations.

In an internal Q&A for “Jurassic Park: Survival” shared with IGN, which was conducted with Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick, several new details have been revealed.

Iconic Isla Nublar Locations

The trailer might only tease iconic locations from the film such as the Jurassic Park gates and the Visitor Center in a bid to evoke your nostalgia, but the game will also introduce other parts of the island that the characters (and we, the audience) didn’t get to see in the film.

In Jurassic Park, the tour is cut short when a tropical storm makes landfall on Isla Nublar. To make matters even worse, disgruntled InGen employee Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) shuts down power to the park’s electrified fences, allowing several dinosaurs to escape.

“We have been working with all our stakeholders on what the island [Isla Nublar] would have looked like after the events of the film [Jurassic Park],” Melchior said during the Q&A. “This includes areas we all love like the Visitor’s Center and the T-Rex paddock.”

Throughout the film, the dinosaurs — particularly the Tyrannosaurus Rex — leave a lot of disaster in their wake. Torn-down perimeter fences, upturned Jungle Explorers, and a totally destroyed Visitor Center museum atrium. And let’s not forget all that storm damage.

New Isla Nublar Locations

However, the game will also feature never-before-seen locations.

“But also, what we didn’t see, things that were not part of the tour or got cut off by the storm,” Melchior added. “Those on the island [the characters in the 1993 film such as Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler] were supposed to be there overnight, so what does that mean?”

“What would they have seen and where would they have stayed if everything went according to plan?” he went on. “That is where we are starting. One thing is certain — the island is as much a part of the story as the characters and dinosaurs.”

Needless to say, Isla Nublar features many more locations than we see in the film. Some are teased by a projector in the background during the dinner table scene, and there are even more in the original 1990 best-seller by Michael Crichton the film is based on.

Assuming the developers are taking a page out of Crichton’s novel — and why wouldn’t they? — then perhaps we can also expect areas such as the Safari Lodge (AKA Pteratops Lodge), all the other dinosaur paddocks including the Aviary, and the Jungle River Ride.

If you aren’t familiar with the book, the name “Jungle River Ride” will still likely prompt you to think of the similarly-named Universal Studios theme park resort attraction it inspired. In short, it involves an anorak-yellow cruiser that wades through dinosaur-infested rapids.

Between all the different resorts worldwide, its name varies: Jurassic Park: The Ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure. There’s also a rebranded version of the attraction called Jurassic World: The Ride, based off the 2015 film.

Among the exclusive screenshots and concept art shared with IGN is an image of the game’s main protagonist, Dr. Maya Joshi, who’s desperately trying to navigate the island’s thrashing river rapids while two Velociraptors have plunged themselves in to try to reach her.

There’s also an image of a new location in the form of a rain-battered bunker of some kind. Taking all we know into account, “Survival” is shaping up to be an immersive Jurassic experience, but fans are eager to know whether or not the game is actually open world.

Is “Jurassic Park: Survival” Open World?

The term “open world” hasn’t been mentioned in any of the marketing, which suggests that it isn’t. The website might confirm that “Jurassic Park: Survival” features a “fully realized Isla Nublar,” but this probably means a more “staggered” approach to exploring the island.

But at least we now know that there will be several locations — both old and new — for players to explore. And if a semi-open-world approach makes for a better Jurassic Park experience, and one that focuses far more on suspense than spectacle, we won’t complain.

Either way, with new locations and more dinosaurs (described as “special dinosaurs” in the Q&A), you could say we’re getting the “complete version” of the 1993 film. 31 years is a long time to wait to pick up where the Jurassic Park tour left off, but it’s better late than never.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” Gameplay

As for the geology of the island, Hollis-Leick went into some detail about the terrain. “The island is full of different types of terrain, many of them quite challenging,” he said.

In elaborating, he added that players will need to prepare to traverse Nublar’s varied and dangerous landscape, saying, “The player will need to use caution and planning in some cases, checking routes in advance.”

Speaking specifically to the island’s dinosaurs, he said, “There will also be times when the player will need to move very carefully through an environment to avoid the attention of certain predators.”

The website for the game also provides plenty of details regarding gameplay, saying that the island is “filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats” and that “Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.”

Playing as Dr. Maya Joshi, you’ll need to “outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs” by using “your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters” and “all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.”

What Platforms Will “Jurassic Park: Survival” Be On?

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date for the game but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Upcoming Jurassic Park/Jurassic World Projects

In addition to “Jurassic Park: Survival”, a third entry in the popular “Jurassic World Evolution” video game series is now also in the works. A follow-up to the new Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) has also been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to entertain guests of all ages with Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Jurassic World: Live Tour.

Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez). Mahershala Ali (Leave the World Behind) is also expected to star in the film.

Are you excited about “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!