All 4 Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’/’Jurassic World’ Sequels Explained

Now that all six films in the Jurassic series (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion) have collectively grossed over $6B worldwide, there’s simply no stopping it.

This explains why there are suddenly four official Jurassic sequels in development. Okay, they’re not all heading to movie theaters (there’s just the one), but they’re all sequels, nonetheless, which makes them absolutely canon with the wider Jurassic franchise.

Movies, animated shows, video games — you name it, Universal Pictures has slapped Jurassic Park and Jurassic World on it, and now, to quote Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) during his furious rant in Jurassic Park (1993), “They’re selling it, they’re selling it!”

But we appreciate that it can be tricky to keep up with all the different projects currently in development, so we’ve rounded them up in one place so that we can explain what they’re about and where they fit into Jurassic‘s expanding timeline.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is a brand-new animated series from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment. It follows Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) — which spans five seasons — to find “The Nublar Six” (minus one) many years older and now the target of an enemy who’s using dinosaurs to hunt them.

Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) and Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone) lead the action, while Kenji, Yaz, and Sammy also return to the fold. However, teen vlogger Brooklynn, who otherwise completes The Nublar Six, won’t be returning, as she’s seemingly killed off at the start of the trailer. It has also been confirmed that Jenna Ortega won’t be reprising her role.

Chaos Theory takes place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) to find dinosaurs now living on mainland North America.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Check out the latest trailer for Chaos Theory:

Chaos Theory streams on Netflix on May 24.

“Jurassic Park: Survival”

“Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) is a first-person action-adventure video game that acts as a direct sequel to the original Jurassic Park from director Steven Spielberg. Set just 24 hours after the events of the iconic film, “Survival” follows InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi who finds herself stranded on Isla Nublar after failing to evacuate with her colleagues.

The game offers players “a fully realized version of Isla Nublar” (per the official site) which includes iconic locations like the Visitor Center, the Jurassic Park gates, and, of course, the park itself. But these areas are teeming with dinosaurs from the original film, such as Dilophosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Gallimimus, and the last surviving Velociraptor.

Here’s the synopsis for “Jurassic Park: Survival”, per the official website:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

Check out the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival”:

There’s no release date for “Jurassic Park: Survival”.

Jurassic World 4

Jurassic World 4 was announced earlier this year. While there’s still no word on plot details (rumors suggest it’s titled Jurassic City and will revolve around “human dinosaur hybrids”), we know that Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Scarlett Johansson is being tapped by Universal Pictures to produce and star in the film. Other actors who are in talks are Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer).

It will be the seventh installment in the series, however, we don’t know how it fits in chronologically. It’s currently going under the working title Jurassic World 4, but it may be a prequel. Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) director Gareth Edwards is at the helm, and the film will be released on July 2, 2025.

No actors from the previous Jurassic movies, such as Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), are expected to reprise their roles.

“Jurassic World Evolution 3”

Frontier Developments has announced that a third installment in the widely popular “Jurassic World Evolution” series is in the works. The games are centered around “park management simulation” or “construction and management simulation,” allowing players to create their own versions of the Jurassic theme parks as seen in the films.

“Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) is slated for release during Frontier Developments’ financial year, so it could arrive as early as June 21, 2025 or as late as May 31, 2026. There’s currently no other information about the project, but considering Jurassic World 4 will be released within that window (July 2, 2025), the game will likely tie into the new film.

Unofficial “Jurassic Park” Video Game

While you probably don’t think this entry belongs here, you might be surprised. Last year, the trailer for an impressive fan-made game titled “Jurassic Park: Operations” from creator Krenautican left fans of the franchise stunned with its fully-rendered open-world version of Isla Nublar and its staggering attention to detail (all of which has been spared no expense).

Unfortunately, Krenautican got a “cease and desist” from Universal, which means they were ordered to remove all the Jurassic branding from their game (which makes sense considering how similar it looked to “Jurassic Park: Survival”). But never mind, because under its new banner “Cretaceous Kingdom” it looks just as remarkable.

Check out some new footage below:

There are plenty more Jurassic experiences beyond the screen. The ground-breaking experience Jurassic World: The Exhibition continues to wow guests of all ages with its state-of-the-art, movie-quality dinosaur animatronics. There’s also the live arena show Jurassic World Live Tour, which is now showing in select worldwide locations.

Meanwhile, you can continue to enjoy the Jurassic theme park attractions at Universal Studios, such as Jurassic Park: The Ride, Jurassic World: The Ride, and VelociCoaster.

