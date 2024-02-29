Report: ‘Jurassic World 4’ Title Revealed, and It’s VERY Weird

It doesn’t seem too long ago that fans were waiting for Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the sixth installment in the long-running Jurassic series. But somehow, 18 months have already passed since that film’s release. Now, we suddenly find ourselves on the verge of a brand-new installment that’s been going under the name Jurassic World 4 (2025).

News about the upcoming sequel has flooded in over the past couple of weeks, from directors playing musical chairs to rumored filming locations and start dates. But with Universal Pictures reportedly “fast-tracking” the film for a July 2, 2025 release, it’s hardly surprising. Now, some interesting information has emerged regarding the official title.

@CriticalOverlo3 on X/Twitter (via entertainment industry insider Daniel Richtman/@DanielRPK) has reported that the upcoming Jurassic sequel, which will be the seventh installment in the series, is “tentatively titled Jurassic City.” Check out the tweet below:

Gareth Edwards’ Jurassic Park film is tentatively titled ‘JURASSIC CITY’ Filming is expected to begin in July (Via: @DanielRPK) #JurassicPark

Gareth Edwards' Jurassic Park film is tentatively titled 'JURASSIC CITY' Filming is expected to begin in July (Via: @DanielRPK) #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/OoWm4b943y — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) February 28, 2024

As the title for Jurassic World 4 hasn’t been confirmed by Universal Pictures or any of the creatives involved, this should be taken with a massive pinch of salt. However, if this is the title, it will undoubtedly cause a lot of confusion among fans for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Jurassic City feels like a downgrade from Jurassic World. But with rumors that those involved — Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park‘s screenwriter David Koepp and director Steven Spielberg (this time as EP), and Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley– are “going back to basics” following the over-the-top Jurassic World Dominion (2022), going from World to City might make some sense.

Knowing that director Gareth Edwards — who gave us the vastly underrated indie sci-fi flick Monsters (2010) long before Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) — is also involved lends to the likelihood that this is the title, given his usual less-is-more approach.

It’s also worth noting that those three films each have apocalyptic themes, and with a title like Jurassic City, it’s possible the franchise could be about to raise the stakes even higher, but perhaps through a smaller lens like Edwards’ 2010 film.

Conceptually, this could be an exciting direction for the franchise, and it may appease fans who weren’t happy with Dominion for inexplicably abandoning the dinosaurs-on-the-mainland premise Fallen Kingdom so desperately sets up at the last minute.

That said, it’s still possible the film will be a prequel and not a follow-up to Dominion.

However, the real problem with this rumored title is the fact it’s borrowed from another movie with dinosaurs, albeit a low-budget one that was released straight onto DVD in 2015 and is intended as a “mockbuster” of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films.

We’re not the only ones who are mildly confused, though, as fans on X/Twitter have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Tzill4 points out the existence of the aforementioned low-budget dino flick:

We already got a Jurassic City movie.

We already got a Jurassic City movie. pic.twitter.com/dUL8uobA3X — T zilla (@Tzill4) February 28, 2024

@ItsTylerCalvert shares our sentiment that the title feels like a “downgrade” from the Jurassic World banner:

We really downgraded from the world to a city

We really downgraded from the world to a city pic.twitter.com/h6QIEmZdNw — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) February 28, 2024

@rgivanca think it “sounds like [a] low-budget dinosaurs movie with bad CGI,” unaware that one with the same title already exists:

Jurassic city?? Sounds like low budget dinosaurs movie title with bad CGI. [edited for accuracy]

Jurassic city?? Sounds like low budget dinosaurus movie title with bad CGI. — acnaviG onillazoR (@rgivanca) February 28, 2024

@JeffGains3 feels “they should call it The Jurassic Age“:

They should call it “The Jurassic Age”, which signifies the dawn of a new Era for mankind. It’s an evolution from “Park” and “World”.

They should call it "The Jurassic Age", which signifies the dawn of a new Era for mankind. It's an evolution from "Park" and "World". — Jeff Gains (@JeffGains3) February 28, 2024

