‘Jurassic World’ Trilogy Actor Breaks Silence on New Movie

Last week, the Jurassic Park fanbase was shocked when a new movie was revealed to be in development. Though it should have come as no surprise considering there are already six films in the series, with the latest, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), having grossed over $1 billion, there had been no news from Universal Pictures for 18 months.

David Koepp, screenwriter for Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), confirmed the news. He’ll be joined by other Jurassic veterans, producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley, who worked on the Jurassic World trilogy, and executive producer Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films. Paleontologist Steven Brusatte will also return as an advisor opposite the franchise’s veteran dino expert Jack Horner.

While there’s no word on whether any cast members from previous films are returning, in an interview with EXTRA (via Bryce Dallas Howard Network) while promoting their new film Argylle (2024), Jurassic World trilogy star Bryce Dallas Howard and Breaking Bad (2008 — 2013) star Bryan Cranston discussed the new Jurassic World sequel.

When asked if she’d be reprising her role as Claire Dearing, Howard said the following:

“To be totally honest, what I hope for is — I mean, there’s Jurassic Park, and then Jurassic World was basically Jurassic Park 4, 5, and 6 — that they continue on with the story and the conceit that Michael Crichton [author of Jurassic Park and The Lost World] has created, and invite new cast members and new storytellers to be a part of it, because it’s a big sci-fi idea, and that doesn’t need to just be seen through the eyes of specific characters. I mean, of course, I would love to.”

The interviewer then asked Howard, “So you would go back; you’re not saying you want to move on from it?” She replied, “I absolutely would, but I also yearn for the franchise to expand and to see, you know, new generations of actors be a part of that story.”

“Or maybe even someone of an older generation,” Cranston suggested, jokingly pointing at himself. “Would you like to be part of Jurassic World?” the interviewer asked him, to which the actor said, “I would love to be a part of Jurassic World,” adding that he loves the series.

Cranston, 67, is no stranger to science fiction franchises featuring giant monsters, having appeared in films like Godzilla (2014) and Power Rangers (2017).

“I don’t want to be greedy, you know what I mean?” Howard continued. “It was very beautiful as well, to kind of like, with Laura [Dern], and Sam [Neill], and Jeff [Goldblum], and BD [Wong], to have them to be part of Jurassic World, and you know, reuniting 20 years later. Chris [Pratt] and I would look at each other and be like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be amazing if that happened in, like, twenty years, thirty years?'”

#VIDEO | @brycedhoward talks about the news of the new Jurassic World movie and if she'd want to come back #brycedallashoward pic.twitter.com/At43s0ZKtQ — BryceDallasHowardNet (@BDHnetwork) January 26, 2024

There are currently no further details on the new Jurassic World movie. However, it is said to be the start of “a new Jurassic era” with “an all-new storyline,” and that Universal Pictures is reportedly “fast-tracking” the film for a 2025 release.

