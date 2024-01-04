‘Power Rangers’ (2017) Official Sequel Explained

Power Rangers (2017) may not have faired particularly well at the box office, leaving the chances of a sequel non-existent, but there is an overlooked graphic novel that picks up immediately after the events of the film.

Power Rangers (2017) is one of the most overlooked superhero movies. A modernized reboot of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993), it brings all the familiarities of the beloved 1993 television show — Zordon, Alpha 5, Rita Repulsa, the Zords — but it’s the “five teenagers with attitude” that separate it from anything that came before and after.

Previously known for the dark found-footage superhero film Chronicle (2012), director Dean Israelite took a similar approach with the Power Rangers reboot, crafting a handful of deeply troubled and compelling teenage characters, each with a skeleton in their closet — the opposites to their jovial television counterparts — who happen upon superpowers buried in the earth.

The five leads, Dacre Montgomery (Jason Scott), Naomi Scott (Kimberly Hart), RJ Cyler (Billy Cranston), Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), and Becky G (Trini Kwan), each bring a layer and richness to the Rangers we hadn’t ever seen in the franchise. And the result is a film that feels more like an indie flick than a summer blockbuster. That said, it’s far from perfect.

One of its pitfalls is that it tries to have its cake and eat it, but on the other hand, the light sprinkling of much-needed cheese during the end battle brings a certain charm the film would have otherwise been lacking. It’s not particularly jarring, either, as Elizabeth Banks’ Rita Repulsa channels the campiness of the ’90s show long before the third act.

Meanwhile, despite presenting some surprisingly mature themes for a Power Rangers outing (autism, same-sexual-gender orientation, bullying), the film never once feels too serious. Power Rangers (2017) might be slightly more adult-natured than we expected, but it still knows exactly what it is, and the likes of space-witch Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and comic-relief android Alpha 5 (Bill Hader) are there to remind us.

Is Power Rangers 2017 getting a sequel?

Israelite’s progressive, indie-inspired superhero outing was intended to kick-start an entire film series with several sequels, and while it mostly impressed fans and critics, unfortunately, it only grossed $142 million worldwide against a budget of $100 — 105 million.

Soon after, Saban Brands sold the franchise rights to Hasbro, and in October 2020, Deadline reported that director Jonathan Entwistle had been tapped to helm a new reboot. Though there are talks of the film involving time travel, no other details have emerged since. Either way, the project is unlikely to be related to the 2017 film.

Fortunately, Power Rangers fans will be thrilled to know that there is already a follow-up to that film.

Power Rangers: Aftershock

From BOOM! Studios, Power Rangers: Aftershock (2017) is a one-off graphic novel that takes place immediately after the events of the 2017 film to find the Rangers dealing with the aftermath of Rita Repulsa’s attack on Angel Grove (the attack is now referred to as “The Encounter”).

While the actors’ likenesses aren’t used (which can happen in comic books, with Batman ’89 being one of the more recent examples), Aftershock sees the return of Jason, Kimberly, Trini, Zack, and Billy, as well as Zordon and Alpha 5. One week after Rita summoned the giant monster Goldar, Angel Grove is in ruins, which has left many living in refugee camps.

While the Rangers battle Rita’s remaining Putties, two of which form a giant monster the heroes must battle using their Megazord, a secret government agency known as “Apex” — who are eager to learn about the Rangers — arrives in town posing as “Samaritan Relief.”

On screen, Aftershock would have likely been pretty underwhelming. But as a graphic novel, it’s a suitable sequel that breaks new ground for the franchise by casting a lens on the aftermath of a giant monster attack and how otherworldly creatures (and tech) would undoubtedly capture the attention of shady government types.

As per the Lionsgate website, here’s the synopsis for Power Rangers (2017):

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and, before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Power Rangers stars Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Dacre Montgomery (Jason Scott), Naomi Scott (Kimberly Hart), RJ Cyler (Billy Cranston), Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Becky G (Trini Kwan), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa), and Bill Hader (Alpha 5).

Would you like to see a live-action sequel to Power Rangers (2017)? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!