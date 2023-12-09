‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Reboot Shares First Look

The upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot has shared an official first look.

Recently, some exciting details for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return (2024) were shared by co-writer Amy Jo Johnson, best known for playing Kimberly Hart/the Pink Ranger in the original Power Rangers television series (1993), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995), and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997).

We learned that the new comic book series reunites all the original characters from the television series — Jason Scott, Trini Kwan, Zack Taylor, Billy Cranston, Kimberly Hart, and Tommy Oliver, who were played by Austin St John, Thuy Trang, Walter Jones, David Yost, Amy Jo Johnson, and Jason David Frank, respectively — in a story set 30 years later.

Related: One of the Best Superhero Movies In Recent Years Isn’t Marvel or DC

However, this isn’t a direct follow-up per se, as it takes place in an alternate timeline where things have played out differently for our team of color-coded, spandex-wearing heroes. For starters, Kimberly and Tommy have a daughter named Olivia Hart in this timeline.

In a beautiful tribute to the late actor Jason David Frank, who played the iconic Green Ranger and White Ranger (and a number of other Rangers in later seasons including Black and Red), Olivia Hart is the female Green Ranger, who continues her father’s legacy.

Related: Who Does Katee Sackhoff Play In the R-Rated ‘Power Rangers’ Movie?

Recent artwork gave us our first look at Olivia Hart in and out of her Green Ranger costume. Now, BOOM! Studios, along with Hasbro, has shared an official first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1:

Four stunning panels from the comic book — primarily black and white save for the Power Rangers’ colors — depict the Red Ranger Jason Scott in battle, sporting his iconic costume, blaster, and sword, with a battle-worn cloak covering his chest and shoulders.

BOOM! Studios also shared the reveal on X (formerly Twitter), which you can check out below:

Here’s your first look at POWER RANGERS: THE RETURN, a new #MMPR story written by @_amyjojohnson + @Matt__Hotson and illustrated by @NicoLeon_! Can the team overcome two decades of living separate lives to band together as Rangers once more? FINAL DAYS! https://boomstud.io/PRTheReturn

Here’s your first look at POWER RANGERS: THE RETURN, a new #MMPR story written by @_amyjojohnson + @Matt__Hotson and illustrated by @NicoLeon_! Can the team overcome two decades of living separate lives to band together as Rangers once more? FINAL DAYS! https://t.co/ic5PZFzP7B — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) December 6, 2023

Per BOOM! Studios, here’s the synopsis for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Issue #1:

In an alternate universe, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but at a terrible cost… and in the wake of that tragedy, the team went their separate ways. Twenty-two years later, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share: Jason – the Red Ranger, who has long been operating as a lone vigilante – has disappeared. Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit?

Check out the trailer below, featuring an introduction from Amy Jo Johnson:

Related: ‘Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Final Film Sets Release Date

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1 will be released on February 7, 2024.

Are you excited for the new Power Rangers series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!