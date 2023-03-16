‘Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Final Film Sets Release Date

Bat in the Sun Productions will celebrate the legacy of Jason David Frank by releasing his final film, Legend of the White Dragon (2023), to coincide with the late actor’s 50th birthday.

Frank was a beloved and talented actor and martial artist known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise.

He first debuted as the villainous Green Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers (1993-1995). The character was originally only slated for 14 episodes, but the popularity of his performance led to Tommy’s return as the White Ranger and new team leader.

Jason David Frank would continue to appear through generations of different Power Rangers series, including Power Rangers Zeo (1996), Power Rangers Turbo (1997), and Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004). His final appearance as Tommy occurred in 2018. He also competed as a mixed martial artist with a perfect 5-0 record.

Related: ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival Bringing Back Original Co-Creator

Frank would continue interacting with fans and participating in projects celebrating the Power Rangers’ legacy.

He appeared in the Super Power Beatdown YouTube series as both the White Ranger and the Green Ranger. He enjoyed working with Bat in the Sun Productions so much that they developed the My Morphing Life web reality series. It ran for two seasons.

It was this connection that would lead to Frank’s next big project.

‘The Legend of the White Dragon’ and Kickstarter Success

Related: Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Sequel Unlikely to happen Says Star

In 2020, Jason David Frank’s film The Legend of the White Dragon launched on Kickstarter to create a mini-series or fan film that served as a tribute to Power Rangers. Instead, it raised enough money to make a feature film.

The Legend of the White Dragon stars Frank as the titular White Dragon and also stars Mark Dacascos, Michael Madsen, and former Power Rangers Jason Faunt and Ciara Hanna.

Frank was ecstatic about the production, saying, “The audience, I think, is going to really relate to Erik Reed because he’s completely different than Tommy Oliver. And I think if they can imagine what my… It has no relation at all, but I’m saying as far as my audience, it’s a deeper, older, I wouldn’t say a version of Tommy Oliver at all.”

Filming wrapped in 2021, and post-production started soon after. Unfortunately, Jason David Frank would never see the final result. The beloved actor tragically took his life in November of 2022.

Release Date Announced For November 2023 to Celebrate the Life of Jason David Frank

Production continued, and the film soon became a tribute to the late actor.

Producer Sean Schoenke said, “Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself. The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication.”

In a press release on March 16, 2023, Bat in the Sun Productions announced that the film will be released in the Fall of 2023.

“When Jason David Frank tragically took his own life late last year, it became the filmmaker’s mission to honor his legacy by completing the film the way Frank envisioned it. Frank was a beloved actor who still has a great emotional impact on fans around the world. He was a world-renowned and acclaimed martial artist, who brought the same passion to his performances on the screen. In this film, Jason David Frank plays Erik Reed, a complex character that really allowed him to showcase his incredible range as an actor.”

The press release also revealed that the film will receive a theatrical release and will hit theaters “in conjunction with Jason David Frank’s 50th birthday.”

Are you excited about Legend of the White Dragon? Who was your favorite Power Ranger? let us know in the comments below.