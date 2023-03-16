Live Action Sequel “Unlikely” to Happen Says Star

Disney has a habit of making live-action remakes of their classic animated films.

Starting with Alice in Wonderland in 2010, the company has created over a dozen live-action versions of some of their most popular movies, dealing with mixed reactions for each remake. Some of the other remakes they’ve done include Beauty and the Beast (2017), Cinderella (2015), Mulan (2020), Aladdin (2019), and most recently, The Little Mermaid (2023). So far, the live-action films have only focused on the original stories, although some, like Mulan, have changed crucial elements from the animated tales.

Except for Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), the follow-up to the 2010 Alice remake, Disney hasn’t quite ventured into sequel territory, either as a live-action remake or as an original live-action sequel. Several classic animated films received straight-to-home video sequels, including Little Mermaid 2, Pocahontas 2, Mulan 2, and several others. Aladdin (1992) received several sequels after its initial release, leading many fans to speculate that Disney would eventually explore additional live-action versions of the 2019 remake. However, it seems as though the idea of a sequel has been all but denied by Aladdin himself.

The film featured Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and included several beloved songs as well as an original created specifically for the new version. Fan reception was surprisingly pretty positive, with the major negative response being that Robin Williams had been unable to be a part of it. Now it seems that even with support, a sequel probably won’t be happening.

A fan Tweeted a response on Massoud’s Twitter as “We still getting Aladdin 2?” Massoud’s response was disappointing, as he stated “Very unlikely at this point.”

Very unlikely at this point — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) March 15, 2023

The comments under the response ranged from shocked to disappointed, with one person responding, “Damn 🙁 I thought Aladdin was by far the best Live Action remake.” Other comments were similar, stating that Aladdin was one of the best live-action remakes. One user theorized that it was due to the controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Mena hasn’t yet explained why a sequel is unlikely, although it follows the pattern Disney has set for itself so far.

