‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival Bringing Back Original Co-Creator

Good news for the Phineas and Ferb fans out there; the revival of the series won’t be much different from the original.

When it was announced that Disney would be bringing back the beloved animated series that ended back in 2015, it was known that co-creator Dan Povenmire would be on board. Now the other half of the duo behind the cartoon series has been confirmed. Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh will executive produce the revival along with voice directing for several episodes.

While the second coming of Phineas and Ferb already had fans excited, this should be icing on the cake. It was unknown for a while if Marsh would be returning to the series, but when you look back at the success of Phineas and Ferb, it’s hard to picture the show without both creators. However, with Marsh being attached to the recent Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (2020), it should come as no surprise that he will also be attached to the new season. It’s almost as if Disney knows that these two geniuses work best when they’re together.

Povenmire has been a writer for many popular cartoon shows, dating all the way back to Rocko’s Modern Life, which Marsh wrote for as well. However, when these two writers both teamed up, they struck gold. Phineas and Ferb, originally released in 2007, was one of the biggest hit cartoon shows that the Disney Channel ever produced. The show’s viewership was in the millions, and merchandise sales were through the roof. Not to mention, fans also love the music from the show as well.

Even though it was thought to have a perfect ending with “Last Day of Summer” airing on June 12, 2015, the show has continued to release specials and movies. It will be exciting to see the new 40-episode run of Phineas and Ferb now, knowing that both creators are tied to the project. It truly does feel like an “endless summer” when it comes to this series.

