Disney’s ‘Parent Trap’ Reboot Stars Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend, where the former Disney Channel star paid homage to a now nostalgic Disney classic from the 90s.

Now in its 48th season, Saturday Night Live has reached the point where most of its writers grew up in the 90s. This has been made evident by the reason string of nostalgic skits that viewers have seen on the sketch comedy show recently. Most notably, when Keke Palmer hosted earlier this season, SNL did a sketch inspired by the iconic 90s show Kenan & Kel.

Last Saturday, the writers were at it again, with a sketch inspired by the Lindsay Lohan remake of The Parent Trap (1998).

In the sketch, Ortega plays a young actress cast in the film’s second reboot (the original being the one from 1961), and just like the actresses who played the twins before her, she has to play both roles. Unfortunately for her character, but fortunately for the audience, her body double is unavailable to read. Hence, the director has a crew member, played by the hilarious SNL alum Fred Armisen, read the lines opposite of her.

There’s a reason why you call back Armisen, who left the show in 2013 to do a Guest spot in a sketch. He takes the humor to the next level. Armisen does steal the spotlight from Ortega in this parody, but his character is the one with most of the comedic lines. But film fans will appreciate the winks and nod to the odd premise of The Parent Trap.

Armisen’s character points out the most obvious flaw in the film’s storyline when he asks, “they just split us up? Why would they do that to us? We gotta kill ’em.”

While the line comes off as a joke, this echoes what millennials have discussed in the past few years. Reddit boards and Tweets have recognized how messed up it is to split up two twins from each other. Some have even gone as far as to say that the parents are the real villains of the story.

In honor of The Parent Trap's anniversary today, let's revisit @Elaine4Animals' Meredith Blake – was she really a villain? Being young and beautiful is not a crime, you know. pic.twitter.com/tKGkCVvpMk — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 29, 2022

If there ever is a second reboot of this twin uprising classic, a speculation that has been going around for years, Disney would have to find a way to rework that storyline. Phelps, the twins could “work together to kill them,” as Armisen’s character says in the Ortega sketch.

Check out the full SNL sketch starring Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen for all the laughs.

