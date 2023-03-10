‘Wednesday’ Star In Talks To Join ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel In Perfect Role

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Michael Keaton as Beetljuice

Credit: Warner Bros.

Could the Beetlejuice (1988) sequel add another Tim Burton Star?

Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice' (1988)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Jenna Ortega took the world of entertainment by storm with her outstanding performance in the Wednesday series on Netflix. Her characterization, her line delivery, and of course, the viral dance trend all cemented Ortega as this generation’s Queen of Spooky. Her involvement in the series, along with Tim Burton, makes it only natural that the studio overseeing Beetlejuice 2 (?) would want her on board as well, and if the rumors are true, it would be the perfect role!

Jenna Ortega dancing as Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday'
Credit: Netflix

Related: Netflix’s Hit Series ‘Wednesday’ Brings Back Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice has been a cult classic for decades now, with many fans of the show rewatching the film annually for Halloween, or just because! As many may remember, the film focuses on the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin), and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to adjust to their afterlife. This task is made all the more complicated by the Deetz, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), which is where Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) comes in.

Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as The Maitlands in Beetlejuice
Credit: Warner Bros.

The Ghost with the Most wreaked havoc on both families, ironically forcing them to learn to live (or unlive?) together. With the recent trend of releasing sequels to 80s movies (looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), many have been wondering, what about Beetlejuice? The wheels have been turning, albeit slowly, and bit by bit, more information has been released to the public that shows that the sequel is in fact, underway.

Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice' (1988)
Credit: Warner Bros.

The latest news will definitely excite fans! According to Jeff Sneider, as reported by The Direct, Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix Wednesday series, is currently in talks to join the cast for Beetlejuice 2! What’s more exciting, however, is the role that she is rumored to be slated for: according to Sneider, Ortega is up for the role of Lydia Deetz’ (Ryder) daughter! One spooky queen playing the daughter of another would be simply perfect casting!

Wednesday
Credit: Netflix

Related: She’s Back! ‘Beetlejuice’ Star Reportedly Returns For Sequel

While very little is known or confirmed about the sequel, Ortega would be joining greats like Michael Keaton, reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and even a rumored appearance from Johnny Depp! Hopefully, the casting of Ortega helps kickstart production of the sequel, and more details will be made available soon!

What do you think about this casting choice? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!