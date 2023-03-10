‘Wednesday’ Star In Talks To Join ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel In Perfect Role

Could the Beetlejuice (1988) sequel add another Tim Burton Star?

Jenna Ortega took the world of entertainment by storm with her outstanding performance in the Wednesday series on Netflix. Her characterization, her line delivery, and of course, the viral dance trend all cemented Ortega as this generation’s Queen of Spooky. Her involvement in the series, along with Tim Burton, makes it only natural that the studio overseeing Beetlejuice 2 (?) would want her on board as well, and if the rumors are true, it would be the perfect role!

Beetlejuice has been a cult classic for decades now, with many fans of the show rewatching the film annually for Halloween, or just because! As many may remember, the film focuses on the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin), and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to adjust to their afterlife. This task is made all the more complicated by the Deetz, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), which is where Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) comes in.

The Ghost with the Most wreaked havoc on both families, ironically forcing them to learn to live (or unlive?) together. With the recent trend of releasing sequels to 80s movies (looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), many have been wondering, what about Beetlejuice? The wheels have been turning, albeit slowly, and bit by bit, more information has been released to the public that shows that the sequel is in fact, underway.

The latest news will definitely excite fans! According to Jeff Sneider, as reported by The Direct, Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix Wednesday series, is currently in talks to join the cast for Beetlejuice 2! What’s more exciting, however, is the role that she is rumored to be slated for: according to Sneider, Ortega is up for the role of Lydia Deetz’ (Ryder) daughter! One spooky queen playing the daughter of another would be simply perfect casting!

While very little is known or confirmed about the sequel, Ortega would be joining greats like Michael Keaton, reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and even a rumored appearance from Johnny Depp! Hopefully, the casting of Ortega helps kickstart production of the sequel, and more details will be made available soon!

What do you think about this casting choice? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!