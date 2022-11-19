She’s Back! ‘Beetlejuice’ Star Reportedly Returns For Sequel

In the words of the man himself, “It’s Showtime!”

Ever since the Beetlejuice (1988) came out, people have been wondering if there going to be a sequel. The irreverent dark comedy, dealing with the afterlife of Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), and their interactions with both the Deetz Family, and a self proclaimed ‘Bio-Exorcist’ Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). The hijinks ensue when Adam (Baldwin) and Barbara (Davis) enlist the help of the ‘Ghost with the Most’ to rid their house of the Deetz once and for all.

With an unbeatable performance by Michael Keaton, and a distinctly Tim Burton style, it’s no wonder that people have been clamoring for a sequel for the past 34 years, and now, it seems like it may actually happen! With cryptic clues, and rumblings about the film itself actually happening, and rumors circulating that both Keaton and Winona Ryder have signed on for the sequel, The Direct has reported the confirmed casting of one of the original film’s leading actresses!

According to The Direct, Catherine O’Hara, who played Delia Deetz, the proverbial wicked stepmother to Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, will be returning and reprising her role in the sequel. This comes as a welcome change for the actress, who, up until recently has only said that she would “love to be in it”. O’Hara has expressed how much she enjoyed being on the first film, and even that she met her husband during the production thereof.

With Beetlejuice 2 (?) yet to be officially announced, there is no release date, but, with this casting, and rumors about the rest of the cast, things seem to be underway for production to begin. When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Tim Burton himself revealed that he is in fact, “working on ideas”. In the meantime, fans are hopeful, and news like the casting of a fantastic Actress like Catherine O’Hara makes for a promising update.

Will we see a Beetlejuice 2 in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!