Johnny Depp Rumored For Major Role After Being Blackballed By Hollywood

The last several months have been a whirlwind for Johnny Depp.

The current Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial has been unfolding in front of our eyes daily over the course of the last few weeks.

The trial stems from the bombshells of ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman) alleging that Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage, Hollwyood blacklisted Depp. The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

As the ongoing trial has unfolded, many fans have come to the defense of Johnny Depp, sharing their support for the actor, who also starred in several other blockbuster films including Public Enemies (2009), Willy Wonka (2005), Ed Wood (1994), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and many others. But, that didn’t stop Disney from replacing Depp with Margot Robbie in the newest Pirates of the Caribbean installment and hasn’t stopped seemingly all of Hollywood from staying away from the actor.

However, the latest rumor may show what Johnny Depp’s next role might be.

Depp is listed alongside Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) and Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz) in the cast for the rumored Beetlejuice 2 film on IMDb.

Thrilled to see Johnny Depp added to the cast of Beetlejuce 2 #IstandWithJohnnyDepp

The official synopsis from IMDb reads:

“Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is wooed by the enchanting Jersey Devil, despite being married to a struggling real estate agent (David Harbour). Through kooky scenarios and ecstatic characters, the fun never stops. Though entertaining, it is also a heart-wrenching tale that shows Beetlejuice is just another man trying to find his way in the world. The story also progresses the idea that a family is never truly ideal. The story continues when you say the release date three times unbroken.”

Of course, it should be noted that Beetlejuice 2— rumored to be released in 2025– is being distributed by Warner Bros. This is the same company that distributed Fantastic Beasts, which elected to pull Johnny Depp from the cast altogether and replace him.

