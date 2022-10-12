Have Phineas and Ferb ever actually been busted? We know their sister Candace has gotten close so many times.

Quantum Boogaloo

In this episode, Phineas and Ferb travel to the future to get a very specific tool. While they’re there, Future Candace sees them and is able to use the time machine to travel back to the very first day of summer when Phineas and Ferb created the rollercoaster. She grabs her mom and pulls her out to the parking lot where she sees everything. She busts the boys and the entire timeline changes. After Candace goes back to her future and sees how horrible everything is, she goes back again and stops herself from showing her mom.

Phineas and Ferb: Gets Busted

In this episode, Phineas and Ferb create a flying car of the future today. Candace is able to get her mom outside to see it, and the boys get busted and sent to a correctional facility. However, this ends up just being a dream for Candace and the boys were never really busted.

She’s the Mayor

In this episode, Candace is selected to be Mayor for the day. While she is gone, Phineas, Ferb, and the gang create an old-timey town in their backyard. Their mom comes home and sees everything. Across town, Doof has been using his Accelerate-inator which has been speeding up his golf game with his brother. His Inator ends up backfiring and causes the entire day to rewind and their mom forgets everything.

Phineas and Ferb: Agent Doof

In this episode, Norm is cleaning the lair and accidentally plugs in the Babe-inator. It fires, hitting Phineas and Ferb and turning them into babies. Candace comes out and sees them. She tries taking a picture and sending it to her mom only for her mom to think it’s an old photo. Candace then grabs the boys and takes them to their mom. She sees them as babies, but a few moments later is turned into a baby herself.

We have found a few close calls throughout the years, but they never actually seem to get caught. But they have had so many almost busts!

Did we miss a time the boys nearly got busted? Let us know!