A former Nickelodeon star will surely please a whole new audience as he decides to start creating “adult content” in a new project.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you probably spent your afternoons watching great shows on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel like Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008), Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012), Zoey 101 (2005-2008), and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007).

As many stars, Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire, How I Met Your Father), Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place, Only Murders in the Building), Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, The Suite Life on Deck, Riverdale), Debby Ryan (Jessie, The Resort), Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias) have had drastic changes in their career, moving on to play roles in more mature shows, a former Nickelodeon star recently announced he would begin creating “adult content” in an all-new project.



Devon Werkheiser (Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide) recently started a new podcast series where he talks about how becoming an adult is complicated, unclear, and difficult and will explore “how to make it through into our adulthood with some empowerment, with some joy, with some meaning,” hoping to help audiences who grew up watching the show or who are discovering Devon for the first time to navigate adult life. The new podcast — Growing Up with Devon — will host “amazing Guests” like Daniel Curtis Lee, Lindsey Shaw, and Alyson Stoner, who will talk about their experiences as child and teen actors and how they figured “adulting” out.

The first episodes of Devon Werkheiser’s new podcast, Growing Up with Devon, are already available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. You can click here to stream them on your favorite platform and enjoy “the life survival guide you’ve been waiting for.”

Like Devon Werkheiser, actors Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place recently started a podcast — Wizards of Waverly Pod — with Guests from the Disney show, including Selena Gomez and showrunner Peter Murrieta.

