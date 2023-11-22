‘Power Rangers’ Reboot Gets First Teaser, Makes Green Ranger Female

Power Rangers doesn’t get much mainstream attention these days, mainly because the likes of Marvel and DC have long dominated the superhero landscape. Though the franchise has been going since it first appeared on our television screens in 1993, it now enjoys more modest storytelling mediums, such as Netflix specials and comic books.

That’s not to suggest the franchise hasn’t attempted to reclaim its former glory in recent years. But unfortunately, despite being a solid film and much better than a lot of the content the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe have put out in recent years, Power Rangers (2017), the reboot of the original TV series, failed to bring in the numbers.

Now, a brand-new reboot is reportedly in development, while the 30th anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always (2023), which sees the return of several legacy actors, has kept fans entertained since it premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

The 55-minute short film acts as a legacy sequel, bringing back David Yost (Billy Cranston), Walter Jones (Zack Taylor), Catherine Sutherland (Katherine Hillard), Steve Cardenas (Rocky de Santos), Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam Park), Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa), and Richard Horvitz (Alpha 5), while ultimately ignoring a lot of the content we’ve had since the original 1993 television series.

In fact, there are currently 30 seasons of the show, with most of them acting as a soft rebranding of the franchise in some way (but without de-canonizing what came before it). There are also three theatrical films: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995), Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997), and the 2017 reboot.

And then, of course, there’s Once and Always. But the Netflix special isn’t the only installment in the franchise that’s ignores 30 years’ worth of canon, as there’s now a new legacy sequel/reboot in development that’s set to retcon all that history and follow on from those early Mighty Morphin Power Rangers seasons (well, sort of).

BOOM! Studios has been publishing Power Rangers comics since 2015, some of which have seen the color-coded, lycra-clad superheroes team up with characters from other franchises, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Justice League, and Street Fighter.

Now, per Kickstarter (via Screen Rant), while keeping in line with certain superhero movie genre trends such as the Multiverse, the franchise is set to go back to basics with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return (2024), an upcoming, crowd-funded comic book series from legacy actor Amy Jo Johnson, best known for portraying Kimberly Hart, AKA the Pink Ranger, in the first three seasons of the show, the Turbo movie, and the 1995 movie (she also has a cameo as a different character in the 2017 reboot, alongside Jason David Frank).

Though Johnson didn’t appear in Once and Always, leading to rumors and speculation about her absence which she would later address, she’s now celebrating the franchise’s 30th birthday in her own way, in collaboration with Hasbro and BOOM! Studios. Johnson co-writes with Matt Hotson, with artwork from Nico Leon.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return

In March, Johnson took to X (then known as Twitter) to share the news of her upcoming comic, saying:

“Yippee!! I can finally share that I’m writing a MMPR comic book series with @boomstudios #PowerRangers30 It’s been so hard keeping this secret. I love my #mmpr fans and friend. This is my gesture and my thank you. more to come!”

Yippee!! I can finally share that I'm writing a MMPR comic book series with @boomstudios #PowerRangers30 It's been so hard keeping this secret. I love my #mmpr fans and friend. This is my gesture and my thank you. more to come!

BOOM! Studios also made its announcement shortly after:

We've sped past the $25k mark and unlocked a new series announcement: Original @PowerRangers cast member @_amyjojohnson , along with co-writer Matt Hotson, are writing a brand new Power Rangers series! #MMPR

We've sped past the $25k mark and unlocked a new series announcement: Original @PowerRangers cast member @_amyjojohnson , along with co-writer Matt Hotson, are writing a brand new Power Rangers series! #MMPR

Reserve ➜ https://t.co/JM0NkboLuC pic.twitter.com/yJi0ruaXgs — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) March 31, 2023

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Synopsis

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return revolves around the original Power Rangers — Jason Scott, Trini Kwan, Zack Taylor, Billy Cranston, Kimberly Hart, and Tommy Oliver, who were played by Austin St. John, the late Thuy Trang, Walter Jones, David Yost, Amy Jo Johnson, and the late Jason David Frank, respectively — who, 30 years later in an alternate timeline, never went their separate ways as seen in the television series.

Per BOOM! Studios, here’s the synopsis for Issue #1:

In an alternate universe, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but at a terrible cost… and in the wake of that tragedy, the team went their separate ways. Twenty-two years later, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share: Jason – the Red Ranger, who has long been operating as a lone vigilante – has disappeared. Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Trailer

Per BOOM! Studios, here’s the trailer with an introduction from Amy Jo Johnson:

Amy Jo Johnson says in the trailer:

“Writing with Matt [Hotson] is fun because we both bring a different perspective to the table and sometimes me not being a comic book person in the past; sometimes I think I bring this sort of fresh perspective to it as well. Having the artwork come in as it comes to life has been so exciting. “Nico, our artist, is blowing us away with the detail and just what he’s bringing to the table. He was a fan when he was a kid, and it’s turning into something special. I’m really excited for everybody to read it. I love returning to the world of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and I know you will, too.”

On the Kickstarter page, Johnson describes the comic as a “‘what if’ story that reimagines the enduring bond of the original Power Rangers.”

Interestingly, the trailer thumbnail shows a female version of the beloved Green Ranger, whom the page seemingly refers to by saying, “Iconic POWER RANGERS artist Dan Mora returns with a brand-new illustration showcasing the new Green Ranger.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the character has been portrayed as female. In the 2017 reboot, actress Elizabeth Banks, who plays the villain Rita Repulsa, was formerly the Green Ranger under the tutelage of Zordon (Bryan Cranston), the former Red Ranger.

Either way, the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, brought to life in the television series by Jason David Frank, who sadly passed away last year, will feature in the new comic book.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Issue #1 is scheduled for release on February 7, 2024. You can support it now by visiting the official Kickstarter page.

Once and Always

Once and Always is now streaming on Netflix. Per Netflix, here’s the synopsis:

After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis.

Check out the trailer below:

It stars David Yost, Walter Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who reprise their roles as Billy Cranston, Zack Taylor, Katherine Hillard, Rocky DeSantos, Aisha Campbell, and Adam Park, respectively, and Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz, as Rita Repulsa/Robo Rita and Alpha 5.

