Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming ‘Power Rangers’ Reboot

Power Rangers hasn’t stopped since its inception in 1993. Along with 20 years’ worth of the ongoing television series, we’ve had waves of merchandise, comic books, video games, and, of course, two theatrical films; one in 1995, and the Power Rangers reboot in 2017.

Now, a brand-new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot is heading to Netflix in the form of a 30th anniversary reunion special, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023), which will reunite several beloved actors from the franchise.

So, with the new Power Rangers reboot just weeks away, here’s everything you need to know. What time is it? It’s Morphin time…

Power Rangers Reboot Cast Who’s in it? Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always stars a number of actors from the Power Rangers franchise, but the cast will be comprised mostly of those from its heyday in television, which is the first few seasons of the show, as well as most of the main cast from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995). It stars David Yost, Walter Jones, Austin St. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvits, who will be reprising their roles as Billy Cranston, Zack Taylor, Jason Scott, Katherine Hillard, Rocky DeSantos, Aisha Campbell, Adam Park, Rita Repulsa, and Alpha 5, respectively. Newcomer Charlie Kersh is also joining the fold as Minh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini played by Thuy Trang, who tragically died in a car accident in 2001 at the age of 27. Unfortunately, Amy Jo Johnson, who plays the original Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart, won’t be reprising her role in the upcoming special.

What’s even more upsetting is that Jason David Frank doesn’t have a role in the Power Rangers reboot, either. Frank, best known for playing Green Ranger/White Ranger Tommy Oliver in the show and the 1995 film, tragically passed away late last year. And though the special was filmed before his passing, it appears he wasn’t involved.

Power Rangers Reboot Trailer Is there a trailer? There’s no Once & Always “trailer” per se — at least not yet — but there is an official featurette which shows behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming special as well as interviews with the cast and crew. Check it out below:

Power Rangers Reboot Synopsis

What’s it about?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, the team behind the upcoming Power Rangers reboot described it as follows:

“The new adventure sees the Rangers come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

And here’s the official Netflix synopsis:

After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis.

While neither blurb reveals the main villain by name, it’s worth noting that Barbara Goodson will reprise her role as Rita Repulsa in the special.

Power Rangers Reboot Release Date

When’s it out?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premiers on Netflix on April 19, 2023. So, between now and then, you might wish to binge the first few seasons of the show — which is also available on Netflix — as well as the 1995 film!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always isn’t the only upcoming project fans can look forward to. While not a Power Rangers film per se, Jason David Frank‘s last project, titled Legend of the White Dragon (2023), stars Frank as the titular White Dragon and former Power Rangers Jason Faunt, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Ciara Hanna.

The film is expected to get a theatrical release in September to coincide with the actor’s 50th birthday. Check out the trailer below:

Will you be watching the upcoming Power Rangers reboot?