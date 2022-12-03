Iconic Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Power Rangers and Legend of the White Dragon star, Jason David Frank, who passed away on November 20th, 2022, had died by suicide, his wife Tammie Frank confirmed.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the Suicide Hotline.

In an interview with People last week, Tammie explained what happened to her husband.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” Tammie said.

“It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Jason, who was 49 years old at the time of his death, starred as Tommy Oliver on Mighty Morphin Power Ranger’s original run, which lasted from August 28th, 1993, until November 27th, 1995.

Jason’s newest movie, Legend of the White Dragon, just wrapped up production late in 2021/ early 2022.

“In the Aftermath, the city was left decimated. A past reminder of the great battle and fall of heroes. The heroes were blamed, stripped of their titles and hunted. But as evil once again threatens to return they must rise from the ashes with the power of the White Dragon.”

Jason David Frank was able to have his daughter Jenna play alongside him in the movie, not to mention some of his fellow Power Ranger cast members.

Tammie went on to explain, in the interview, that prior to Jason’s death, the couple had been considering separating, after the sudden November 2021 passing of Tammie’s daughter Shayla “wrecked our family emotionally.”

But after encouragement from a family friend, Jason and Tammie decided to rekindle their relationship, and they took a two-night getaway in November where Jason ultimately ended his life.

After returning from a brief visit to the hotel lobby, Tammie said she knocked on Jason’s door to no response, and police later found him deceased upon entering the room.

Tammie ends her interview by saying, “To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

We wish nothing but the best for Jason’s wife and kids.