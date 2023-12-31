The Most Uplifting Superhero Movie to Watch This New Year

Since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy popularized the “dark and gritty” superhero movie, there have been many such adaptations over the past decade. This style has quickly become the norm, but superhero movies are usually quite miserable anyway. Even most of those that lean more into “pop action” can hardly be described as uplifting.

Marvel and DC have been churning out superhero movies for what now feels like an eternity, but even their most jovial installments are pretty depressing. Take Man of Steel (2013), for instance. While it’s a Superman movie centered around “hope,” it involves the near-total devastation of Metropolis during the third act. It’s also incredibly bleak for the most part.

Related: One of the Best Superhero Movies In Recent Years Isn’t Marvel or DC

It’s all too easy to forget there are superhero movies that exist outside these two massive franchises, though. And not all superheroes hail from comic books, either. Some don’t even wear capes. Although one particular team is more than familiar with skin-tight, color-coded costumes. Their big-screen outing, however, saw them suit up in armor.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995) is an overlooked superhero movie. While Power Rangers fans now hold the film in high regard, it hardly received a warm welcome from critics at the time. But considering it’s based on an incredibly cheesy children’s television show from the ’90s, it’s a pretty solid flick. In fact, it’s awesome.

Related: Who Does Katee Sackhoff Play In the R-Rated ‘Power Rangers’ Movie?

Obviously, it helps if you’re a fan of the Power Rangers in the first place. Otherwise, you’ll probably hate it. After all, it’s super cheesy, and the plot is wafer-thin. But it’s also harmless, fun, charming, nostalgic, and action-packed. One of the best things about it, though — which is likely intentional given its young target audience — is just how uplifting it is.

Even when the film’s main villain Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman) gains the upper-hand over the titular teens by destroying the Command Center and plunging the city of Angel Grove into chaos, things never once feel miserable. Freeman is far funnier than he is evil (though a meanie all the same), while the Rangers keep spirits up no matter the obstacles in their way.

Related: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Reboot Shares First Look

While things begin to look grim for Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Kimberly Hart (Amy Jo Johnson), Billy Cranston (David Yost), Rocky de Santos (Steve Cardenas), Aisha Campbell (Karan Ashley) and Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch) when they’re stranded on a distant alien world without any power, the mood picks up just in time for the third act.

The truth is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was never supposed to render the viewer feeling lost and hopeless. If you’re familiar with the original ’90s show, you’ll know that Power Rangers is all about positivity. Like the show, the film does, of course, carry a PG rating, but it owes most of its positive energy to its young cast and infectious soundtrack.

Related: ‘Power Rangers’ Reboot Gets First Teaser, Makes Green Ranger Female

But what makes the film perfect viewing for New Year’s? Well, it has one of the happiest endings ever. After saving Angel Grove and the world, the Power Rangers are enjoying some well-deserved drinks when the city puts on a bombastic fireworks display that lights up the sky, while Van Halen’s “Dreams” plays, one of the most uplifting and inspiring songs ever.

Coupled with Tommy’s heart-warming message to young Fred Kelman (Jamie Croft) about anything being possible, this is the perfect superhero movie for New Year’s, or at any point throughout January to help combat those blues (which can often be as villainous as Ivan Ooze, just not quite as purple).

Related: ‘Power Rangers’ Reboot Confirms Female Green Ranger, Anti-Woke Backlash Imminent

Here’s the synopsis for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, per 20th Century Studios:

Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! But this time, the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has ever seen — Ivan Ooze. Unleashed upon the good citizens of Angel Grove after six thousand years of imprisonment, Ivan Ooze strips the Power Rangers and their leader, Zordon, of their powers. Now the Power Rangers must journey to a distant planet to learn the secrets of the ancient Ninjetti. Only then will they become empowered with a force strong enough to restore their Morphin ability and defeat the evil Ivan Ooze. Join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their new Ninja Megazord as they fight to save Angel Grove, and the world from the forces of evil!

Related: 4 Reasons Why ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ Is Awesome

The film stars Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell/the Yellow Ranger), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam Park/the Black Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos/the Red Ranger), Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly Hart/the Pink Ranger), Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver/the White Ranger), David Yost (Billy Cranston/the Blue Ranger), Paul Freeman (Ivan Ooze), Gabrielle Fitzpatrick (Dulcea), Peta-Maree Rixon (Alpha 5), Nicholas Bell (Zordon), Julia Cortez (Rita Repulsa), Kerry Casey (Goldar), and Mark Ginther (Lord Zedd).

Are you a fan of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!