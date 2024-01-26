‘Jurassic World 4’ Confirms Return of Beloved Paleontologist

Jurassic World 4 has confirmed the return of a beloved paleontologist.

The Jurassic films are the closest we’ll ever get to seeing real dinosaurs. Not only did the original 1993 film by director Steven Spielberg pioneer ground-breaking digital and practical effects that transformed cinema, but its prehistoric stars are startlingly convincing.

However, though terrifyingly realistic (at least in the first two films, Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park), it’s no mystery that the franchise’s genetically engineered “theme park monsters” have been widely criticized for their “scientific inaccuracies.”

Still, that doesn’t mean the franchise doesn’t need real experts to help the filmmakers bring the dinosaurs as close to reality as possible. Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) is even based on paleontologist Jack Horner, who has been a long-time consultant on the films.

Now, another world-renowned paleontologist Dr. Steve Brusatte, who wrote The Sunday Times bestseller The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs (2018), is returning for the Jurassic World sequel, having previously worked with Horner on Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Brusatte, who is described as “a star of modern paleontology,” confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), citing fellow dinosaur expert Jack Horner whose X handle is @dustydino:

It's happening. The reports are true. A new @JurassicWorld film is in the works! And I'll be back as a consultant, helping the moviemakers get a pulse on what we really know about dinosaurs. Honored again to follow in the footsteps of @dustydino. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/rLdUEIoHJW — Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) January 24, 2024

As for the series’ fictional paleontologist, Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill, it’s unlikely he’ll return as the film is said to be launching “a new Jurassic era” with an “all-new storyline.”

The same can be said about the rest of the Jurassic ensemble: Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), who we last saw in Dominion.

While there has been some conflicting information about the new installment being a “complete reboot,” at this time, it is understood that it will be set in the same universe as the previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films.

