‘Jurassic World 4’ Officially in Development, Screenwriter Confirms

It’s been 18 months since Jurassic World Dominion dominated theaters, but Universal Pictures has finally “found a way” of continuing the lucrative Jurassic franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jurassic World 4 is officially in development, which has been confirmed by David Koepp, the screenwriter for the first two films in the series, Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), which were directed by Steven Spielberg.

The film will be the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic franchise, following Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Jurassic World Dominion, the latest film in the series, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide in 2022, saw the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and Jurassic Park legacy actors Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), who team up to take on corrupt bioengineering company Biosyn, while the fate of the world, now teeming with dinosaurs, hangs in the balance.

However, it’s unknown whether any of the actors will return. Dominion wrapped up the Jurassic World trilogy, and according to the report, sources say that the film will launch a “new Jurassic era” and “an all-new storyline.”

Producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley, who worked on the last three films, will return, and Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer. No director is attached to the project as yet.

Other upcoming Jurassic projects include the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which is a sequel to Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) that takes place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, and the action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), which follows on directly from the original 1993 film.

No other information is known about Jurassic World 4 at this time.

