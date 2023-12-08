‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Set Directly After 1993 Film Gets First Official Trailer

The first official trailer for a brand-new Jurassic Park installment, which is a direct sequel to the original 1993 film, has arrived.

Jurassic Park has no shortage of content, whether it’s the six movies, the animated series, or the many video games that have been released over the decades. Now, a brand-new game titled Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) has been revealed, and it looks incredible.

The trailer for the first-person, single-player game was revealed at The Game Awards and later shared by the official Jurassic World YouTube channel. It pits a stranded InGen employee against dinosaurs on a stormy Isla Nublar just hours after their escape in Jurassic Park (1993). Check it out below:

Just like a pack of hungry Velociraptors, this trailer has come out of nowhere. Though there have been rumors of a “Triple A” Jurassic Park video game being in development, this is the first we’ve seen or heard about the project.

The trailer is packed with references to the 1993 film, which is no surprise considering it picks up the next day, focusing on InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who missed the last boat back to the mainland and must now survive Isla Nublar’s prehistoric inhabitants.

The concept is reminiscent of Telltale Games’ Jurassic Park: The Game (2011), which takes place during and after the events of Jurassic Park. However, Survival looks worlds better, and it’s exciting to finally have a sequel that follows on directly after the first film.

While there are no familiar characters — Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), or Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who have already escaped the island by this point — we are reunited with the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Dilophosaurus, and the Velociraptors.

Per the official website for the game, here’s the synopsis:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The website also says, “Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats,” adding “from the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.”

Jurassic Park: Survival is also the name of a canceled action-adventure game from the early 2000s, which was developed by Savage Entertainment and would have been published under Konami. However, this new game looks very different to the previous installment; in fact, it looks more like the hugely impressive fan-made game Jurassic Park: Operations.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date as yet.

