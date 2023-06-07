‘Jurassic Park’ Installment “Fans Have Been Hungry for” Rumored to Be in Development

Hold onto your butts — a brand-new Jurassic Park installment could be in the works…

Jurassic Park is no stranger to churning out installments. The original 1993 film boasts five sequels, in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

With that said, it has been exactly 30 years since Jurassic Park came stomping into theaters. Compared to other franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC, or even its fellow Universal Pictures IP Fast and Furious, you could say it’s a little behind.

Related: 5 Ways ‘Jurassic World’ Can Move Forward After ‘Dominion’

That’s because, every once in a while, the franchise seems to go into a sort of “temporary extinction”. Okay, so that only happened once following Jurassic Park III‘s underwhelming run at the box office, but as of late, it feels like we’re on the verge of another one.

We know it’s only been a year since Dominion obliterated the box office, but given its success, we expected to have heard something from Universal Pictures about a new Jurassic Park installment by now. But now, that could be about to change.

Related: 7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

While this news doesn’t relate to a cinematic Jurassic Park installment, it does involve something “fans have been hungry for”, as a brand-new “Triple-A” Jurassic Park video game is rumored to be in the works, which could be the open-world experience we’ve all been waiting for.

According to user DemonCarnotaur on the forum site Resetera, a Jurassic Park game is in development. Here’s what they said:

“So recently I heard a AAA Jurassic Park game is in development, though I’m not sure who is the developer or publisher — all I know is ‘it’s the game fans have been hungry for’. So that got me thinking, what type of game would you like to see a narrative driven Jurassic Park game be, and what developer would you like to see tackle it?”

Related: ‘Jurassic World’s Biggest Character Is Finally Killed Off In Brand-New Trailer

“AAA”, or “Triple-A”, is the gaming equivalent to a massive blockbuster in film, so if this is true, it’s going to be something pretty big. Recently, Paramount Global confirmed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting such a game, in the form of an adaptation of “The Last Ronin” comic book series.

While this Jurassic Park game is a totally unsubstantiated rumor at present and nothing more, which means you should take it with a huge pinch of salt, interestingly, it does tie in to an action Universal Pictures recently took regarding to a fan-made Jurassic Park video game.

Related: New Trailer Seemingly Fixes Major ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Problem

Earlier this year, much to the disappoint of many fans, Universal Pictures pulled the plug on a fan-made Jurassic Park game that was shaping up to be something very special indeed. While, of course, they reserve the right to do this, being the owners of the IP and all, it’s still incredibly disappointing that we won’t get to see play the first-person shooter set on the most realistic version of Isla Nublar seen in any Jurassic Park video game.

With that said, the fact that Universal Pictures did this could suggest that they already have a Jurassic Park game of their own in the works. Look at Hogwarts Legacy (2023), for example — despite allowing players to do pretty much anything in the Wizarding World, it doesn’t feature Quidditch. But recently, Warner Bros. announced that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA) is currently in the works. So now it makes perfect sense.

Related: Does ‘Dominion’ Tease a ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Trilogy?

On the forum, the user, who is apparently the admin of Jurassic Outpost. a popular and reputable news site dedicated to Jurassic Park, goes on to say the following:

“Personally, I think something that can learn from games like semi-open hub worlds of the new Tomb Raider games and survival and puzzles over combat aspects of Alien Isolation would be a great fit. Mix platforming, puzzles, and finding tools that allow you to explore news areas and avoid dinosaurs without turning into Turok or something of the sorts. It’s not an easy feat, but if coupled with top-notch storytelling I think there could really be something special. Are there any developers out there that you think could be a perfect fit?”

Related: Oscar Isaac Joins Anne Hathaway in Next “Jurassic” Film

Like we said, this is nothing more than a tiny rumor at present, but it’s possible that Universal Pictures will announce something this month, especially seeing as it’s “Jurassic June”, with the original 1993 film celebrating its 30th anniversary.

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Related: Anne Hathaway to Lead Next “Jurassic” Film, Will Take Place In the ’80s

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

What kind of Jurassic Park video game would you like to see happen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!