Everything We Know About ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’

What in the Wizarding World is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA)?!

The Wizarding World is back on track. While many fans will undoubtedly be disappointed with the fact that the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series has been canned just three films in (Warner Bros. was planning five), the franchise is showing no signs of surrendering.

Recent news that a Harry Potter reboot in the form of a seven-season television series is in development over at HBO has divided the fanbase, although many are excited that they’ll finally be getting a “faithful adaptation” of their beloved book series.

Related: Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

Meanwhile, despite the reboot being confirmed, there are also rumors of a fifth Harry Potter film in the works, which is expected to be a big screen adaptation of West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016).

And earlier this year, epic open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) arrived on all the major consoles, impressing gamers and critics alike, despite its release following several months of online discourse due to Wizarding World creator JK Rowling’s involvement.

Related: Nick Frost Could Play Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot, Following Simon Pegg’s Casting

Now, there’s yet another Harry Potter installment on the horizon, which was announced just a few weeks ago. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will follow on from Hogwarts Legacy, serving as the second ambitious gaming title from publishers Portkey Games.

And there’s a great deal we know about the time already, so grab your broomstick tight, because here’s everything you need to know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Synopsis

What’s it about?

While it’s possible there won’t be much in the way of a storyline for Quidditch Champions, the fact that the title includes the name “Harry Potter” might suggest that the game will take place during the Harry Potter timeline, and as such, will have some kind of plot.

Sports games typically don’t orbit a robust storyline, though, and this is likely to be the case with the upcoming title. The official website describes Quidditch Champions as “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.”

The game will revolve entirely around the sport, as the website adds that it’s a “complete, standalone Quidditch experience” that “engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting”.

Related: WB Promises Future ‘Harry Potter’ Installments “Will Not Be Direct Adaptations of the Books and Films”

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Cast

Who’s in it?

It might seem like an odd question for a video game, but these days, video games are always casting someone, whether it’s an unknown actor, or a huge Hollywood star. Take Hogwarts Legacy, for example, whose headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black is played by Simon Pegg.

Quidditch Champions is unlikely to follow this trend, largely because it’s a sporting game, but if it does take place during the Harry Potter timeline, we may very well end up seeing iconic characters such as Severus Snape or Harry Potter himself portrayed by new actors.

As for the other characters, you’ll be thrilled to know that, like Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to create your very own, as the website says that “players can create and customize their own Quidditch champions.”

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Is Harry Potter No More, as JK Rowling Has Final Say on New Actor

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Trailer

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Quidditch Champions. As the game “has been in development for several years”, though, it’s possible we’ll get one sooner than we think. However, there is an official “play test” you can now sign up to via the official website, which, upon opening, showcases some in-game footage in the background. You can check it out and sign up right here.

Related: WB Reveals the Next Major ‘Harry Potter’ Installment, and It’s Not the HBO Reboot

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Release Date

When’s it out?

The website states that “a release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has not been set.” Hogwarts Legacy was announced almost three years before finally hitting the shelves in early 2023, so we could be waiting for some time yet before being able to take to the skies on our broomsticks and chasing down the Golden Snitch.

Related: “They Deserve to Die!” OG ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Reacts to Franchise Being Rebooted

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Platforms

Which consoles will it be available on?

Quidditch Champions will be available for PC and a number of gaming consoles that have not yet been confirmed. These are most likely to be PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

Related: A Ninth ‘Harry Potter’ Film Alongside HBO Reboot Could Mean Wizarding World Multiverse

Is JK Rowling involved?

In the years leading up to its release, Hogwarts Legacy was boycotted by several fans due to its connection with author JK Rowling. While she wasn’t involved with the game directly, developers Avalanche Software and publisher Portkey Games confirmed that they “collaborated closely with her [Rowling’s] team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect.”

While she doesn’t appear to have had as much involvement with Quidditch Champions — perhaps because the game doesn’t detail the Wizarding World like Hogwarts Legacy does — the website states that she is “hugely supportive of Portkey Games” in general.

Related: Is the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot in Trouble Before It Even Starts?

For now, be sure to check out Hogwarts Legacy. While it doesn’t feature Quidditch, you can still fly your very own broomstick, as well as a number of magical creatures!

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), the Hogwarts Legacy cast includes Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

Related: JK Rowling Orders “Large Stock of Champagne” In Response to ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Boycott

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Check out the official teaser for the Harry Potter reboot below:

Related: All 5 ‘Harry Potter’ Timelines Explained, Including the Reboot

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are now all streaming on Netflix.

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for the upcoming game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Are you looking forward to playing Quidditch Champions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!