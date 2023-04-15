A Ninth ‘Harry Potter’ Film Alongside HBO Reboot Could Mean Wizarding World Multiverse

While we all slowly try to come to terms with the fact that Harry Potter is actually being rebooted in the form of a seven-season-long television series on HBO Max, there’s already a new rumor doing the rounds that a ninth Harry Potter film is also on the cards.

This follows years of speculation that London’s West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) will be getting the silver screen treatment, despite the fact that a number of actors from the previous films have publicly opposed Wizarding World creator JK Rowling due to her views on gender identity.

There are, however, some actors who have already thrown their Sorting Hat in the ring to reprise their roles. And now, a report suggests that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint may return for a ninth Harry Potter film, as the HBO series has reportedly “given leverage” to tempt them to return to the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

A ninth film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

Although, in actual fact, it would technically be the twelfth Harry Potter film, when you include the three spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Should this turn out to be the case, whether it’s The Cursed Child or a new story altogether, then it looks like we could be getting more than one timeline within the Harry Potter franchise, as we already know that the upcoming HBO Max television series will be based on the seven books just like the films, but will serve as a more “faithful adaptation”.

This could wind up being similar to what’s currently happening with the DC Universe — which also falls under WB — as upcoming film The Flash (2023) will “reset” the continuity. If a ninth Harry Potter film does happen, the question is, will the multiple timelines be justified within the narrative? A Wizarding World multiverse, perhaps?

And will a certain time-traveling artefact play a part? Well, it’s not such a farfetched idea — after all, The Cursed Child already uses the Time-Turner to create different timelines, so maybe Warner Bros. will do the same…

Check out the official “Harry Potter Max Original Series” teaser below, which hasn’t gone down well with fans:

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Do you think there will be more than one Harry Potter timeline going forward? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!