Daniel Radcliffe may not be done as Harry Potter after all.

Following a dismal performance at the box office for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), the future of the Wizarding World has been up in the air.

The original eight films in the Harry Potter series, which began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and ran all the way through 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, grossed more than $7.7 billion. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) were a big part of that success as the movies brought to life the beloved novels written by Author J.K. Rowling.

The latest indication from reports was that HBO Max was finalizing details to create a television series. The series would be divided into eight seasons, and each season would focus on one book. Of course, a reboot would mean that we would be saying goodbye to Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint in their respective roles and saying hello to new casting.

But, apparently, this might not all be set in stone.

According to the latest reports, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint may be returning for a ninth film as the television series has reportedly “given leverage” to tempt the three to return to the nearly $8 billion franchise. Many fans have hoped they’d see a ninth installment of the franchise for quite some time, and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child gave them hope for what we might see in the future.

If that weren’t enough, there are also reports that the three actors, as well as others like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), could potentially make a cameo or play a role in the television series if the movie didn’t work out. Right now, everything is up in the air for what we’ll see in the future for the Wizarding World, but one thing is for sure: More is coming.

It should be noted that all three– Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint– have taken stands against J.K. Rowling, but none have ruled out a comeback.

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of building another addition to its Wizarding World for its new theme park, Epic Universe. The Wizarding World already includes Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade Village at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal Studios Hollywood also has its own Hogsmeade and there are rumors that the theme park could soon add Diagon Alley in the near future.

