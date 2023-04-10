J.K. Rowling Allegedly “Lost Her Mind” After Discovering Guests Mixed Alcohol Into Wizarding World Drink

Step into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan for a magical, immersive experience you’ll never forget! From the wand ceremony at Ollivander’s to traversing Hogwarts Castle, there’s something for every Harry Potter fan.

The largest Wizarding World of the three is located at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests can take the Hogwarts Express between Hogsmeade (Universal Islands of Adventure) and Diagon Alley (Universal Studios Florida) to experience attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, approved every aspect of the Orlando Theme Park lands and the upcoming expansion inside Epic Universe. One Universal Parks Team Member even alleges that Rowling demanded change after discovering that Guests were altering Butterbeer after purchasing it.

In a comment on a video by TikToker @sthooch about adding a shot of Fire Whiskey from Hog’s Head Pub in Hogsmeade to Butterbeer purchased from a snack cart, a Universal Team Member shared their recollection of Rowling’s reaction to this trend:

“JK Rowling got upset that people were mixing Butterbeer and fire whiskey,” @neo.gwen wrote. “I use to work in [Hogsmeade] and someone from food told me how [particular] she wanted everything to be in the park even [trying] to control what the Guests can and can’t do. It’s insane.”

“I heard just lost her mind about it,” the former Team Member continued. “Like it wasn’t a big deal at first but when she found out she got [angry].”

Other commenters confirmed that Universal Team Members aren’t allowed to add alcohol to Butterbeer and can penalize Guests who customize the drink themselves.

“The Team members can get in trouble if you do it front of them,” said @vibeau44, a travel agent. “And some people are so rude about it, like the 20 year old making the drink made the rule.”

Should Butterbeer be sold with alcohol at Universal Orlando Resort?