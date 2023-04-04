Daniel Radcliffe Booted From ‘Harry Potter’ Amid Backlash

Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly been booted from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as J.K. Rowling looks to move forward.

Created by Author J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter books and subsequent movies– made by Warner Bros.– have been a major success. Starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Ruper Grint (Ron Weasley), the first eight Harry Potter movies amassed an impressive $7.7 billion at the box office.

The Wizarding World was so popular that Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood garnered the rights from Rowling and Warner Bros. to create the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an immersive land in the theme parks. Universal Studios Hollywood houses Hogwarts, while Universal Orlando Resort has two lands that Guests can visit: Hogwarts at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

While the franchise has a loyal following, J.K. Rowling has been under fire about comments pertaining to the trans community that many consider to be controversial. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all taken stands in opposition against her, but others– like Helena Bonham Carter (Belatrix Lestrange) and Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort)– have defended the author.

Though in the midst of controversy, it seems we’ve gotten a major update on the Wizarding World.

Inside the Magic recently reported that HBO Max is in the final discussions to bring an eight-season television series to its streaming platform. Each season would focus on a different book, meaning that Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” would be Season One.

No casting has been confirmed, but it is already guaranteed that this would mean someone other than Daniel Radcliffe would play the role of Harry Potter. Many fans have shared theories about what they’d like to see Radcliffe do in the series, including play the father of Harry Potter.

However, amid the controversy with Rowling, it likely stands to reason that none of the original three actors– Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint– will play any role in the series. Many fans have shared that they are happy to see the Wizarding World come to love with a television series. Others, however, were hoping that a ninth installation would be made by Warner Bros, bringing the original actors and actresses back to their roles and focusing on their children now attending Hogwarts. For now, that will likely be placed on the back burner.

Following the end of the eight films about Harry Potter, there were three more films created about the Wizarding World, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

