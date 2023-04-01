J.K. Rowling Production Company Reports Record Drop in Profits

J.K. Rowling seems to be facing the consequences of her actions, at least according to “The Independent.”

In a recent article from the publication, Rowling’s production company Brontë Film and TV has reported a 74% drop in profits over the last year. The company focuses primarily on adapting Rowling’s own works, including a BBC drama adaptation of her detective series and a television adaptation of her novel, The Casual Vacancy. A subsidiary of the company also produces the stage versions of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, and the company primarily blames the closure of live theater during COVID for the decline in profit.

The article has been widely shared on Twitter, with many users decrying her anti-trans remarks that the author has become known for in recent years. User @jessiegender said “It’s almost as if not buying her shit in solidarity with trans people against her bigotry… actually worked? Who would have thought? /s.” However, most of the comments were quick to point out that the numbers were directly related to the production company, not the author herself. Considering her company only works with her more contemporary works and live theater, it’s not surprising to learn that the company has dropped.

One user, @MorgueDweller, agreed, saying “while I’m happy the terf is losing money, this article isn’t proof of the boycotts working, it’s proof that COVID had an effect of the theatrical companies revenue. People haven’t gone out to see shows as much as they did before.” Profits for stage productions have seen a major decline compared to pre-2020, and just now seem to be back on the rise. Considering the limited amount of inspiration Rowling’s company is working with, it stands to reason that this is the biggest culprit behind the decrease.

The Hogwarts Legacy video game released earlier this year broke records for Twitch and Warner Bros. Games, becoming their biggest video game launch in the company’s history. Although the game received much backlash and opposition online, it doesn’t seem to have had an effect on the game itself or the Wizarding World’s profits.

