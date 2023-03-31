‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Movie Could Finally Be Happening, Jason Isaacs Returning

The Harry Potter franchise is currently at a standstill. That’s not to say there is no movement on the front of storytelling, as the hit video game Hogwarts Legacy sold a record-breaking 12 million units over the first two weeks of its release. There is still a legion of fans dedicated to the magic of the Wizarding World, despite the drama with J.K. Rowling’s opinions on the trans community.

Though the Fantastic Beasts franchise has failed to live up to expectations, another property has kept the universe alive: The Cursed Child. The Cursed Child is a play written by Jack Thorne and based on a story devised by Rowling, Thorne, and John Tiffany. The story follows Harry Potter 19 years after Voldemort’s defeat. Potter is now the head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic, and his son is set to attend his first year at Hogwarts.

The play has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2016 and is still running in Tokyo, Japan. There have been plenty of rumors that The Cursed Child would eventually be made into a movie, though Warner Bros. has not confirmed this.

However, long-standing Harry Potter villainous actor Jason Isaacs may have just confirmed that The Cursed Child could be on its way to being created for the big screen. Isaacs was asked if he would return to the franchise given his past portrayal of Lucious Malfoy, a significant part of the play.

Isaacs revealed to RadioTimes, “I’ve seen the play. Both plays. I saw the play when it was two plays. It was utterly fantastic. And it did that extraordinary thing that the books did, which is, it brought people to the theatre who didn’t go to the theatre, had never gone before and maybe will then go to the theatre a lot more. So we’ll see. It worked as a piece of theatre. Sometimes things that work as a piece of theatre don’t work as films. Sometimes things that work as books don’t work in theatre, so I wouldn’t… err… never say never.”

Though Isaacs didn’t outright say that Harry Potter would be seeking to make the hit play a full feature, he did indicate that it could happen. The franchise is still alive, and it would make sense for the story to continue, with or without including Daniel Radcliffe.

Isaacs also stated he wouldn’t rule out a return, and fans of the franchise would certainly love to see the man return to portray Malfoy Sr. Isaacs played that role perfectly, as many hated him for that role, which is undoubtedly the markings of an excellent acting performance.

Radcliffe may have moved past portraying Harry Potter, which is completely fine, but the magic instilled by this franchise cannot be ignored. Radcliffe was joined by Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many original actors during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special that aired on HBO Max in 2022. The series was a streaming hit and reminded everyone about the magical nature created by this story.

Though Warner Bros. might still be on the fence about making another Harry Potter movie, The Cursed Child might be inevitable.

