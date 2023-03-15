Harry Potter’s Next Adventure Will Be In Japan

The Making of Harry Potter, a Warner Bros. Studio Tour experience, is making its way to Asia for the first time.

Japan has always been one of the most desired tourist hotspots in the world, with an increasing number of tourists visiting every year (excluding the peak years of COVID). But with millions of travelers from around the world coming to Tokyo each year, it’s no surprise why it’s the perfect location for a new Harry Potter attraction.

Japan loves Disney, but they are also big fans of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. The Fantastic Beasts films get big numbers overseas at the box office, with Japan pulling in $22.3 million for the previous installment.

Opening this summer on June 16, 2023, located in the city of Nerima, visitors can step right into the magical world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. With other theme parks established, such as Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour aims to bring its London exclusive experience to compete with the big boys.

Those on tour will be in for a four-hour adventure, plus however long they spend in the gift shop. According to Warner Bros., “the Studio Tour will invite fans to step into authentic sets, see spellbinding costumes, and come face to face with magical creatures while learning moviemaking secrets.”

Visitors can also journey through iconic locations like the Great Hall of Hogwarts and board the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 ¾. And that’s only half of it. The tour will also feature the world’s largest Harry Potter shopping experience, so Guests can expect to find exclusive merchandise they can’t get anywhere else. And, of course, Butterbeer will be available on tap.

No word on pricing yet, but fans who are excited about this upcoming attraction opening in Japan can sign up on the site to receive updates as they come in. With all the tourists visiting Tokyo regularly, this tour is guaranteed to be a hit. So if you’re traveling there this summer, make sure to bring your wand.

