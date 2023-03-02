Exciting New ‘Harry Potter’ Experience Coming to Universal

Universal Orland Resort is experimenting with new patents to bring to the Park.

Universal Orlando has been in the process of building and expanding its theme parks, which include Universal’s Islands of Adventure,Universal Studios Florida, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. Universal is also in the process of building a third theme park which is planning to open in 2025 called Epic Universe.

One popular location at Universal is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Both theme parks include lands dedicated to the beloved Warner Bros. movies. At Universal Studios Florida, Guests will step inside the story on the streets of Diagon Alley, where hidden dangers lurk far beneath Gringotts bank. At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you’ll be able to travel to the village of Hogsmeade and into Hogwarts castle for a spellbinding journey through the skies.

In Hogsmeade, you’ll be able to experience Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Castle, Flight of the Hippogriff, and the Hogwarts Express.

As Universal continues to expand the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, more technology is seemingly come to the theme parks.

First reported by the Orlando Business Journal, Universal just patented a system and method for tracking a passive wand and actuating an effect based on a detected wand path. This patent serves to keep the operational aspects of the wand a mystery, which is in keeping with a magical theme and also makes the wand more economical. Another patent Universal is in the process is an Interactive Animated Character Head Systems and Methods. This will identify a system where an animated head on a character can respond to pre-determined signals from an interaction between the character’s head and the Guest.

These patents could mean huge updates for the Wizarding World in the future. It will be interesting to see what new technology could be unveiled in the future and what this could look like.

These patents are very exciting for Universal technologies. What do you think of these new ideas heading to Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.