Entire ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Replaced With American Actors

The Harry Potter universe is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Author J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World has transfixed fans since the late nineties, and multiple books and movies later, the franchise continues to hold weight and relevance today — even with the near-constant criticism and backlash of its creator.

Netting billions at the box office, the live-action Harry Potter movies spawned the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, among others, and saw British icons like Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman take on characters made famous in Rowling’s books. The British actors-only rule, which Rowling had in place during production, has been rescinded, with an all-American cast replacing characters in the series.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (1997) changed the landscape of children’s literature. Rowling’s book series would go on to make a reported $7.7 billion in revenue, launching a Wizarding World franchise worth around $25 billion. From merchandise to a sell-out play in the form of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to experiences like the Harry Potter Studio Tour and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks & Resorts, the story of a boy wizard has captured audiences all over the world.

The love towards the franchise would eventually change, though. The almost universal support Rowling and her beloved Harry Potter world had came under scrutiny when the author began commenting on trans people and womanhood. She has continued to double down on the controversial views she holds, even releasing an essay on her website to unpack her thoughts and perception by fans and the media.

Still, Rowling has continued to face backlash for her views, dividing the Harry Potter fandom and those involved with the movies, including members of the Harry Potter cast like Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

The J.K. Rowling name does not hold the weight and star power it once had; even Warner Bros. seemingly reduced its involvement with the author and failed to promote her name in conjunction with the release of the third Fantastic Beasts franchise film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) — a film which may have been the nail in the Harry Potter movie series coffin after an underwhelming box office. Fantastic Beasts is now in limbo with no current Wizarding World projects in the works at Warner Bros., even though Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav wishes to collaborate with Rowling again.

The Harry Potter movies are still a part of many people’s lives, and across eight films, audiences grew attached to the characters they first found in the pages of novels. From Maggie Smith’s Professor Minerva McGonagall to Alan Rickman’s Professor Severus Snape, Robbie Coltrane as Gameskeeper Hagrid, and Michael Gambon as Headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter movies are jam-packed with A-list British talent. The British-only rule for actors was something that director Chris Columbus adhered to for his adaptation of Rowling’s first book, continuing throughout the years. The edict left Hollywood talent like Robin Williams out of the franchise; the actor hoped to play Hagrid in the movie.

But what would an all-American cast look like?

New Harry Potter cast: American actors as Wizarding World characters

Per LadBible, fans of Harry Potter have recast the characters, removing all British actors from the lineup.

Kicking off the franchise recast is Stranger Things breakout and star of the Academy Award-nominated The Whale (2022), Sadie Sink, who fans have chosen to play the youngest Weasley and Harry Potter’s eventual wife, Ginny Weasley. Bonnie Wright brought Ginny to life in the first Harry Potter film, starring more heavily from Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets (2002) onwards. Joining Sink in the Weasley family, and this time as the matriarch is Melissa McCarthy as Molly Weasley. Molly Weasley is one of the most cherished Harry Potter characters, thanks to Julie Walters’ stunning portrayal.

Moving away from the Weasley’s, fans have decided that another Stranger Things actor should join the Wizarding World, with Gaten Matarazzo starring as Neville Longbottom. The timid-turned-heroic Neville was brought to life on-screen by Matthew Lewis. And then, starring as one of Neville’s biggest enemies and killer of Sirius Black is Mila Kunis as Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) came around and saw Brendan Gleeson appear as Professor Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, but this American version finds Jack Nicholson playing the powerful Auror. For more of the employees of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, fans named Steve Buscemi as caretaker Argus Filch and Jorge Garcia as Rubeus Hagrid, replacing David Bradley and Robbie Coltrane, respectively.

As for the professors, this version of Harry Potter casts Meryl Streep as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Adam Driver as Professor Severus Snape. And for the Big Bad, John Malkovich will star as the dark wizard Lord Voldemort, instead of Ralph Fiennes.

Finally, the leading trio will be recast with Marsai Martin as Hermione Granger, Benjamin Haigh as Ron Weasley, and Owen Vacarro as Harry Potter.

With the future of the Wizarding World up in the air, there is no clear direction where it will go next. As J.K. Rowling’s name is intrinsically attached to the franchise, it will be hard for Warner Bros. to navigate a path of success for Harry Potter despite it continuing to be one of the most successful, profitable, and commercial properties of all time.

What actors would you cast in this all-American version of Harry Potter? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!