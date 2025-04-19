Disgusted Fans Blast J.K. Rowling For Celebrating Discriminatory Ruling

For years, British author J.K. Rowling was one of the most beloved authors in the entire world. She changed an entire generation when her first book in the Harry Potter series was published in 1997. In total, Rowling would publish seven Harry Potter books, create several spinoff series, and be behind the brain behind a film franchise that is one of the most successful ever. She was also the first author to become a billionaire, solidifying her spot in literary history.

Sadly, in recent years, Rowling has gone from one of the most beloved authors in the world to one of the most controversial. She has been very outspoken in her views on the transgender community and has supported those who stand against trans rights. She has repeatedly said that transgender women are not real women and don’t deserve the same rights and protections as “real” women.

She has been so anti-trans that she is referred to as a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

And, unfortunately, Harry Potter fans are disappointed in her behavior once again.

In a shocking ruling on April 16, the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that transgender women were not included in the protections afforded to women under Britain’s Equality Act. The court ruled that the Equality Act only applied to “biological sex” and that transgender women, even those who had gender recognition certificates, were not considered women under the law.

After the court’s ruling, Rowling — whose social media feed is largely full of posts attacking the trans community — posted an image of herself holding a drink and smoking a cigar.

I love it when a plan comes together.

Fans were quick to comment on her post, disappointed that she would spend so much time attacking a community that has done nothing to her. Some of the comments said things like:

You are so pathetic and a living disgrace. It’s sad for all the people who grew up with your books and saw you fall to the far right. Everyone has the right of free speech but I gotta be honest its so sad to see one of my favorite writers from my childhood so obsessed with this issue. Sometimes I just wish you would talk more about Harry Potter and the wizarding world instead. You will be studied as a Villain in history books. Voldemort would be very proud. Congrats, JK.

One former fan said that J.K. Rowling will not be remembered for the women’s rights activist she thinks she is. They believe she will be remembered for supporting hate-filled rhetoric and attacks on an at-risk community.

You sit by the sea, cigar in hand, celebrating a legal decision that strips trans women of recognition and dignity — as if our pain is entertainment for you. What kind of woman cheers while others are dehumanized in her name? This isn’t feminism. It’s cruelty wrapped in privilege. Your ‘plan’ comes at the cost of real people’s safety, lives, and humanity. You may think you’ve won something, but all you’ve done is show the world how far someone can fall when they choose ego over empathy. We will remember this moment — not for your victory, but for your inhumanity.

Fans have been shocked by Rowling’s disdain for the trans community. Many considered the Harry Potter series to be books that teach readers about love and acceptance, and even though you might not understand everything, that doesn’t mean you have to hate it, and it doesn’t mean it’s dangerous.

Her apparent loathing of trans-women has thrown her reputation down the drain. Max (formerly HBO) is currently working on a new Harry Potter series that will run for a decade. It will dive deeper into the books than the films were able to. Ms. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show, but that has led many to say that they will not be watching it.

Do you think J.K. Rowling needs to stop attacking the transgender community? Has your opinion of her changed in recent years? Should Max allow her to be involved with the new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.