HBO Speaks Out On J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Views

It’s been nearly thirty years since J.K. Rowling released her first book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, also known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in the United States. The Harry Potter series would go on to become one of the most successful and iconic franchises in history. Eight books became seven movies and a Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them spinoff franchise. J.K. Rowling went from an unknown British writer to the first author to ever become a billionaire.

Unfortunately, over the past couple of years, Rowling has gone from one of the most beloved authors in the world to one of the most controversial and despised.

Despite many fans’ belief that the Harry Potter series was all about inclusion and acceptance, J.K. Rowling has become known among the LGBTQ+ community as a TERF — trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Rowling has repeatedly and proudly proclaimed that trans-women are not women and that trans-women are lessening the experience of biological women.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. announced that a Harry Potter series was in the works at Max, formerly called HBO. The news was met with mixed emotions. Some were excited about the fact that a new Harry Potter project was in the works, while others felt that it was too soon to reboot such an iconic series. And a lot of people wondered just how involved J.K. Rowling would be with the new show.

In the year and a half since the series was announced, HBO has remained largely quiet on the whole debacle. However, they did confirm that Rowling would serve as an executive producer.

That is, until now.

On November 12, HBO chief Casey Bloys told reporters that Rowling had been incredibly involved in the development of the new series, helping pick a writer and director. He also said that Rowling’s blatant anti-trans views have not affected the hiring process for “writers or production staff.”

In a statement to Variety, he also said that the studio’s parent company — Warner Bros. — had been working with Rowling for more than twenty years, and “her contribution has been invaluable.” And when it comes to her anti-trans views? They defend those as well.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” the statement continued. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Rowling’s extreme views have not only cost her millions of fans, but have also ruined her relationship with the stars of Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) have all spoken out against Rowling’s views. They have defended and stood by the trans community.

However, Rowling does not seem bothered by the fact that such long-standing relationships are now over. She has said that even if the three actors were to apologize to her, she would not forgive them, and their relationships would never recover.

Warner Bros. new Harry Potter series is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. The studio has said that it will run for ten seasons and will take a deeper dive into the books than the films did.

A casting call has recently gone out as the studio looks to cast a new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Are you glad HBO is working so closely with J.K. Rowling on the new Harry Potter series? Or should they distance themselves from Rowling and her anti-trans views? Share your thoughts in the comments.