J.K. Rowling Takes Swipe at Popular Actor, Fans Call Her Out

Another day, another tweet from J.K. Rowling causing chaos on the internet.

The once-beloved Harry Potter author has seen her reputation take a major hit in recent years as she has continuously attacked members of the transgender community. Fans have begged the author to just let people live their lives in an honest and decent way and to leave trans people alone.

Rowling has ignored those pleas and said that she would happily go to jail defending her anti-trans beliefs.

Related: J.K. Rowling Loses Control of ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot, Fans Celebrate

Her outspoken transphobia has caused rifts between Rowling and a number of notable celebrities, including Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

And now, she is facing the wrath of Doctor Who fans as they flock to David Tennant’s defense.

Earlier this year, Tennant engaged in a verbal spat with Kemi Badenoch, the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party. Badenoch has frequently spoken out against the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender individuals. She has opposed laws supporting transgender rights, opposed gender-neutral bathrooms in public buildings, and compared transgender surgery to conversion therapy.

Related: David Tennant Drops the Doctor for Disney+ Series

While accepting the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards, Tennant said that he wished Badenoch would “shut up.”

“If I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention – because it’s common sense, isn’t it? “It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on. However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”

On November 2, Badenoch was voted in as the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party. But instead of congratulating a politician she supports, J.K. Rowling chose to attack David Tennant instead.

My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.

My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time. https://t.co/5zM8WmyGSx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 2, 2024

Fans did not stand for any attacks on the Doctor Who star and quickly flocked to social media to defend the actor. Multiple people said that Rowling was still bitter that Tennant prevented her from appearing in an episode of Doctor Who. The incident reportedly happened in 2008, with Tennant believing the show would turn into a “spoof” if Rowling appeared in it.

Fun fact. David Tennant said no to JK being associated with Doctor Who, hence her eternal saltiness about him. Making David even more awesome. Here’s an unrelated photograph of David in a t-shirt that says ‘leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks’. I love him.

Fun fact. David Tennant said no to JK being associated with Doctor Who, hence her eternal saltiness about him. Making David even more awesome. Here’s an unrelated photograph of David in a t-shirt that says ‘leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks’. I love him. https://t.co/9UoHE6HGi0 pic.twitter.com/8tJGXLur4e — Sam Connor (@criprights) November 3, 2024

JK Rowling is still salty about that time David Tennant vetoed her appearing on Doctor Who. She’s always wanted to be a star and her big break into acting was cut short by The Doctor himself. Since then she has taken to acting like a fool on social media.

JK Rowling is still salty about that time David Tennant vetoed her appearing on Doctor Who. She’s always wanted to be a star and her big break into acting was cut short by The Doctor himself. Since then she has taken to acting like a fool on social media. pic.twitter.com/irI7zdgZt9 — Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) November 2, 2024

In 2005, Tennant actually starred in one of the Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He portrayed Barty Crouch Jr., one of the loyal followers of Lord Voldemort.

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed this fact out and said that Rowling was just upset that Tennant had appeared in one of the films based on her iconic book series.

JK Rowling is coming for David Tennant now. She’s utterly pathetic. It must really annoy her that he’s in the movie versions of the books she’s written. 😂

JK Rowling is coming for David Tennant now. She’s utterly pathetic. It must really annoy her that he’s in the movie versions of the books she’s written. 😂 pic.twitter.com/r7edrmezqe — Suzy 🍂🦊🍉 (@xSuzyJS79x) November 2, 2024

This incident adds to the growing controversy surrounding Rowling’s views on gender identity and transgender rights. Her reputation has been increasingly tarnished, with many accusing her of refusing to adapt to the shifting societal attitudes toward gender inclusivity. Rowling is currently an executive producer for the new Harry Potter series being developed for Max. The announcement has sparked a wave of backlash, with many fans voicing their opposition to her involvement. Warner Bros. has remained mostly silent on its decision to include her in the project, but if the negative attention continues, the studio may be forced to take action.

Whose side are you on? David Tennant’s or J.K. Rowling’s? Let us know in the comments!