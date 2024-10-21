Warner Bros. Abandons ‘Harry Potter’ Movies in Favor of “In-Depth” TV Series

Warner Bros. Discovery has recently announced a casting search for the lead roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in its forthcoming Harry Potter television series. The actors selected for these roles must be between the ages of 9 and 11 by April 2025.

Francesca Gardiner, a consulting producer from Succession, has been appointed as the showrunner for the series. Mark Mylod, who also contributed to Succession, will direct several episodes.

Based on J.K. Rowling’s seven Harry Potter books, the series is set to premiere on HBO. This project is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to focus on high-quality content for its streaming platform.

The announcement follows months of speculation about the series. In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that they were developing a Harry Potter television adaptation. The show is anticipated to faithfully depict the magical world of Hogwarts and the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends.

Producers are embarking on a rigorous casting process to find talented young actors capable of bringing these beloved characters to life. Production for the series is expected to commence in 2025, with a release date to be revealed later.

The Harry Potter television series is highly anticipated and poised to delight fans of the franchise. With a skilled creative team and a devoted audience, the series has great potential for success.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, discussed the project, emphasizing that this new Max Original series will delve into each of the cherished books, assuring viewers of its commitment to a “faithful adaptation.”

Initial reports suggested that each season of the new series would focus on one of the seven books. However, Bloys later mentioned that the project would span “10 consecutive years,” which raises questions about the one season, one book structure.

While there was speculation that Fantastic Beasts could bridge the gap, Warner Bros. Discovery clarified that the new series will not incorporate elements from that franchise.

Bloys highlighted that as the company embarks on this new Harry Potter journey, they are dedicated to handling it with “the full care and craft of this franchise.”

Notably, the Succession duo of Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod has been brought on board as showrunner and executive producer, respectively, with Mylod also set to direct multiple episodes. According to WBD CEO David Zaslav, the series is projected to debut in 2026.

Zaslav expressed his enthusiasm during a recent earnings call, revealing that he has had discussions with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and other key figures, with both parties eager to revive the franchise. Given WBD’s recent financial challenges, the success of this reboot is critical.

As Zaslav pointed out, Warner Bros. has heavily relied on major franchises like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC over the past two decades, and he views Harry Potter as a significant opportunity that has been “underused.”

The Harry Potter franchise continues to resonate with audiences, as shown by the popularity of Hogwarts Legacy, the best-selling video game of 2023 with 22 million units sold, and the acclaim for the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. With the new series set to premiere on Max, WBD is betting on the boy wizard to revitalize the company’s prospects.

As for the original film stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—there’s no indication that they will reprise their roles.

Radcliffe has stated that he is content to enjoy the reboot as a fan, while director David Yates, who directed the last four Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, has not been involved in discussions regarding the series and appears ready to move forward.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making it will want to make their own mark and probably won’t want to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo somewhere,” Radcliffe commented. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I wish them all the luck in the world and am excited to see the torch passed. However, I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The Harry Potter series will be available on Max and HBO for cable subscribers, with Canadian viewers able to stream it via Crave under a licensing agreement.

The rumored cast list currently includes:

Toby Woolf as Harry Potter

Joshua Pickering as Ron Weasley

Bronte Carmichael as Hermione Granger

Lesley Manville as Minerva McGonagall

Peter Capaldi as Albus Dumbledore

Jamie Campbell Bower as Voldemort

Kristian Nairn as Rubeus Hagrid

Angus Imrie as Professor Quirrell

Edward Bluemel as Professor Snape

Lucy David as Aunt Petunia

When Voldemort eventually appears, many believe that Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his role as Vecna, would be an excellent choice. Recently, rumors circulated on social media suggesting that Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy had been cast as Voldemort, but these claims appear to be unfounded.