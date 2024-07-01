‘Harry Potter’ TV Series WON’T Replace the Films, Will Acknowledge Them as Canon, WB Confirms

Something confusing this way comes as HBO’s Harry Potter TV series isn’t set to replace the eight films after all.

The Harry Potter film series is like no other. Not only is it absolutely spellbinding from start to finish, there’s nothing quite like the eight Wizarding World films, which collectively grossed over $7.7B worldwide, in terms of consistent quality.

For many fans, this makes it all the more disappointing that Harry Potter is officially being rebooted. That said, the upcoming television series isn’t a remake of the films per se, but rather a more “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by JK Rowling.

Still, as the films continue to be adored by fans and remain the center of gravity for the IP, having inspired the Universal Studios theme park attractions, The Making of Harry Potter studio tours, and so much more, for many, the thought of a reboot is, well, Riddikulus.

Then there are the actors, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, Jason Isaacs, Julie Walters, and Maggie Smith, all of whom have become synonymous with their respective Wizarding World counterparts.

Who else can take on these iconic roles?

Regardless of the fact the Harry Potter TV series isn’t intended to be a remake of the films, for all intents and purposes, it will be. But fortunately, Warner Bros. has now offered an interesting update about the connection between the films and the upcoming reboot.

After a long wait, there has finally been some solid news about the Harry Potter TV series.

For starters, it will no longer head to Max and will instead stream on HBO. But this shouldn’t affect the show, as Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who’s an executive producer, said on X she’s “certain the Harry Potter TV series will more than live up to expectations.”

“I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”

I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to… https://t.co/Cp146BXMny — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2024

We also learned that the series, which will be comprised of seven seasons (each one dedicated to one of Rowling’s books) across a 10-year period, will be led by showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and director and executive producer Mark Mylod.

WizardingWorld.com made the announcement last week. However, interestingly, the article also explains the relationship between the eight films and the HBO Original, stating that while “the [Harry Potter TV] series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling” that will “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom,” the original “classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Of course, this goes without saying — the films will always be available to fans, regardless of any future Harry Potter project that’s also based on the books. But the fact that an official Warner Bros./Harry Potter website (one of many) has stated that those original eight films “will remain at the core of the franchise” will undoubtedly raise many questions.

At the same time, though, it answers plenty. For starters, it sounds like the eight films will be considered “primary canon” by Warner Bros., even above the seven books by JK Rowling. While the films and the TV series won’t be connected canonically, they will share the wider Wizarding World franchise. But the Harry Potter TV series will not replace the films.

Secondly, it’s now more than reasonable to expect no changes to established attractions at Universal Studios theme parks and the likes of The Making of Harry Potter.

Previously, we wondered how the reboot would affect these attractions. While there will more than likely be new additions inspired by the TV series arriving over the next few years, the theme and aesthetic from the movies will forever remain the dominant force.

This might explain why the Harry Potter TV series teaser shared by Max last year uses the same Hogwarts Castle design and the John Williams score from the films. Watch it below:

There’s no release date for the Harry Potter TV series.

Are you excited to see a retelling of the seven Harry Potter books by JK Rowling, this time in the form of a TV series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!