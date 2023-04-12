‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Will Be A “Decade-Long Faithful Adaptation”

The Wizarding World might as well say goodbye to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Warner Bros. Discovery has other plans for what to do with Harry Potter.

Adaptations are a tricky thing. Not everything on the page can be easily translated onto the big screen. This leads to fans not being happy with how a character looks visually or how the story is adjusted for filming reasons. While adaptations can do many things well, there are usually disappointing for those with a fixed idea of what to expect. With Harry Potter, books and movies are fan favorites.

People who read the books loved to see JK Rowling’s work come to life on the big screen as they could see Harry Potter traverse Hogwarts with ease. It’s why “Hogwarts Legacy,” a new videogame situating fans as students in the Wizarding World, is such a huge success. The magical world of Harry Potter is something that fans will live in for years, but Warner Bros. wants to make a huge change to the franchise.

While the movies were great at depicting Rowling’s story on the big screen, Warner Bros. wants to take another shot at the story. Instead of adding to Harry Potter’s story after Voldemort’s death, the company is gearing up to reboot the franchise with a new series. While the series was announced a few weeks ago, Max (formerly HBO Max) shares a tease on what to expect for the series as Warner Bros. Discovery is committing an entire decade to this reboot.

At this moment, it’s unclear who will star as Harry Potter or anyone else from the books, as the series will have an all-new cast. It will be hard to top the performance shown in the movies as Alan Rickman’s performance as Severus Snape is a high bar for the reboot to surpass, and a lot of England’s best actors and actresses had a role in the movies, leaving little room for the series to do better.

The Wizarding World won’t be the same, and for some fans, Warner Bros. has taken things too far. Some things are best left alone, and seeing Radcliffe replaced won’t go well for many fans as the series will have to prove that a more “faithful” adaptation is worth telling on the streaming platform.

