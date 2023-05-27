All 5 ‘Harry Potter’ Timelines Explained, Including the Reboot

Now that there’s a Harry Potter reboot in development at HBO, and with open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) also in the mix, the Wizarding World is suddenly accumulating a number of different Harry Potter timelines.

Here are all five Harry Potter timelines explained…

Harry Potter Books

When it comes to the Harry Potter books and the Harry Potter film series, it’s difficult to determine which is considered “primary canon”. But then it all depends on your preference. Either way, it doesn’t matter all that much anymore, especially seeing as the new HBO reboot will be starting from scratch anyway, thus creating another Harry Potter timeline.

Nevertheless, the books were the first, and as the films forego many elements from each book — which has been a bone of contention with countless fans — it’s easy to separate this literary universe from its silver screen counterpart. While the film series is magical in its own right, Rowling’s books are the richest version of Harry Potter you’ll find.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Is Harry Potter No More, as JK Rowling Has Final Say on New Actor

Harry Potter Movies (including the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs)

The Harry Potter film series is made up of eight installments, and then there are the spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). The poor critical performances of the last two films, however, has led to Harry Potter being rebooted.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that a ninth film in the main Harry Potter timeline is in development, which would see several original cast members return to the fold. It has long been rumored that a ninth film would be a big-screen adaptation of West End stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Could Be Wizarding World’s Answer to ‘The Flash’!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Cursed Child is a continuation of the Harry Potter timeline, picking up where the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, or the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), ends, 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. It revolves around Harry Potter’s son Albus, and Draco Malfoy’s son Scorpius, both of whom meddle with a Time-Turner.

While JK Rowling has said that Cursed Child is canon, as it’s a stage production, this isn’t something that has been widely accepted by fans, and as such, is viewed as existing in its own timeline — at least until it gets the big screen treatment. While canonicity can continue through different mediums of storytelling, for now, Cursed Child is on its own.

Related: “They Deserve to Die!” OG ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Reacts to Franchise Being Rebooted

Hogwarts Legacy

It might sound like we’re cheating a little by adding the critically-acclaimed, chart-topping video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) to our list, seeing as it’s hardly the first Harry Potter game, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye with this brand-new entry to the Wizarding World universe, which takes place during the late 1800s, long before the Harry Potter timeline.

But despite serving as a prequel of sorts, Hogwarts Legacy isn’t necessarily canon, as the website’s Frequently Asked Questions page states that “Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films.” And now, there’s another game in development from the same publisher — Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA).

Related: Will Ralph Fiennes’ Brother Play Voldemort in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot?!

HBO’s Reboot

Harry Potter is being rebooted in the form of a television series on HBO, with each season based on one of the seven books: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

It is said to be a “faithful adaptation” of the beloved books, which means that it will start from Harry Potter’s first year as a Hogwarts student, and will feature an entirely new cast, with an official casting call reportedly just around the corner. Needless to say, HBO’s Harry Potter reboot will exist in its very own timeline — unless, of course, someone has opened the Wizarding World multiverse with a Time-Turner or something.

There’s currently no release date for the Harry Potter reboot, but you can check out the first teaser from HBO Max below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are all now streaming on Netflix.

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Which is your favorite Harry Potter timeline? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!