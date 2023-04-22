WB Reveals the Next Major ‘Harry Potter’ Installment, and It’s Not the HBO Reboot

Yet another Harry Potter installment has been confirmed, but you’d better hold onto your broomsticks for this one!

There’s no chance of the Wizarding World taking a break anytime soon. Following years of bad press surrounding actors Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller and author JK Rowling, and the poor performances of the last two Fantastic Beasts films, it was recently announced that Warner Bros. is rebooting Harry Potter in the form of a television series on HBO Max.

While fans remain pretty divided on the matter — and who could blame them when you consider just how much beloved, and relatively new, the Harry Potter films are — at least they’re being entertained by the newly-released Harry Potter installment Hogwarts Legacy (2022), the open-world game that immerses players into the Wizarding World.