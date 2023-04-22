WB Reveals the Next Major ‘Harry Potter’ Installment, and It’s Not the HBO Reboot

Yet another Harry Potter installment has been confirmed, but you’d better hold onto your broomsticks for this one!
There’s no chance of the Wizarding World taking a break anytime soon. Following years of bad press surrounding actors Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller and author JK Rowling, and the poor performances of the last two Fantastic Beasts films, it was recently announced that Warner Bros. is rebooting Harry Potter in the form of a television series on HBO Max.
While fans remain pretty divided on the matter — and who could blame them when you consider just how much beloved, and relatively new, the Harry Potter films are — at least they’re being entertained by the newly-released Harry Potter installment Hogwarts Legacy (2022), the open-world game that immerses players into the Wizarding World.
But the game hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy, with many fans boycotting it in the months leading up to its release due to its affiliations with JK Rowling, whom many view as “transphobic” following a number of divisive tweets over the years regarding gender identity. Still, it didn’t stop the game from becoming the biggest-selling title of the year.
Meanwhile, there are rumors of a ninth Harry Potter film being in development, which would reportedly see the return of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but it’s possible we’re finally getting a big-screen adaptation of the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016).
If it happens, the film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).
Well, if reboots, sequels, and video games wasn’t enough news for you, then hold onto your broomsticks really tight, because it has now been revealed that yet another Harry Potter installment is in the works, and, just as we predicted here at Inside the Magic prior to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, we’re finally getting a Quidditch game!
Many fans were left deeply confused when it was confirmed that last year that Quidditch would not be featured in Hogwarts Legacy, a game that lets you do everything else the Wizarding World has to offer. However, we suspected that this was because Warner Bros. and Portkey Games were secretly working on a separate Quidditch game behind the scenes.
And it turns out we were right, because Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA) is happening, as reported by Warner Bros., which is really no surprise given the success of Hogwarts Legacy. The game will be the second Quidditch-focused title, following 2003’s Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup (2003).
There’s already an official website, whose Frequently Asked Questions page describes the game as “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport”, in which players will be able to “create and customize their own Quidditch champions” much like they can in Hogwarts Legacy.
While this news will have many fans excited all over again, it will also likely result in even more online discourse due to its affiliations with JK Rowling. Unfortunately, though, it’s something Harry Potter fans have quickly gotten used to.
While we’re yet to find out the release date for the new game, at least we have the brand-new Hogwarts Legacy to keep us entertained in the meantime.
Check out the official cinematic trailer for the game below:
Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), the Hogwarts Legacy cast includes Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).
As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Hogwarts Legacy are on sale now.
There’s currently no release date for the game, or HBO’s Harry Potter series.
Will you be playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!