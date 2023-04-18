HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Casting Call: Will Your Child Wear the Sorting Hat?

in Harry Potter

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) wearing the Sorting Hat in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Credit: Warner Bros.

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is really happening, and though there are rumors the lead cast has already been chosen, it’s now reported that the Harry Potter casting call is on!

The upcoming HBO Max series is set to span an entire decade, with seven seasons, each of them dedicated in their entirety to one of the seven books, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter in Prisoner of Azakban
Credit: Warner Bros.

A new film is also rumored to be in the works, which would see the return of an original Harry Potter casting line-up, in Harry, Ron, and Hermione actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

The film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'
Credit: Warner Bros.

Now, according to The Times (via Hello!), casting for the HBO reboot will reportedly begin a new round of Harry Potter casting some time in the next nine months, which takes us right up to the end of the year and slightly into 2024. According to the article, “Hero Talent Group” founder Nicole Tasker told the publication that agents will be on the lookout to sign new child actors for the series.

Here’s what she told The Times: “The [Harry Potter] casting team will do open calls on social media, go to local drama groups and contact all the child agencies.  It used to just be the big drama schools, but everything is more open now.”

Harry, Ron, and Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
Credit: Warner Bros.

It is, however, worth noting that a recent rumor suggests that Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger have already been cast, with Toby Woolf, Joshua Pickering, and Bronte Carmichael having apparently already seen the Sorting Hat.

African-American actor Blair Underwood is also rumored to have been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore

Harry, Ron and Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II ending
Credit: Warner Bros.

We don’t know much else about the series, other than the fact it will be “authentic to the original books”, and that it will be seven seasons long.

On Wednesday, JK Rowling shared the following statement via Twitter account The Rowling Library, in which she promises “a degree of depth” in the show the films couldn’t explore, which is sure to appease many fans. Despite how widely celebrated the eight Harry Potter films are, it’s no mystery that they omit many elements from the books:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

HBO Max and Warner Bros. are yet to release an official statement regarding the Harry Potter casting.

Check out the official Harry Potter Max teaser below:

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Will your child be auditioning for the upcoming Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

