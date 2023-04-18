HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Casting Call: Will Your Child Wear the Sorting Hat?

Related: Fans Outraged Following ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot News, Continue to Slam JK Rowling

A new film is also rumored to be in the works, which would see the return of an original Harry Potter casting line-up, in Harry, Ron, and Hermione actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

The film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Related: First ‘Harry Potter’, Now Another Massive Franchise Gets HBO Max Series

Now, according to The Times (via Hello!), casting for the HBO reboot will reportedly begin a new round of Harry Potter casting some time in the next nine months, which takes us right up to the end of the year and slightly into 2024. According to the article, “Hero Talent Group” founder Nicole Tasker told the publication that agents will be on the lookout to sign new child actors for the series.

Here’s what she told The Times: “The [Harry Potter] casting team will do open calls on social media, go to local drama groups and contact all the child agencies. It used to just be the big drama schools, but everything is more open now.”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Could Be Wizarding World’s Answer to ‘The Flash’!

It is, however, worth noting that a recent rumor suggests that Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger have already been cast, with Toby Woolf, Joshua Pickering, and Bronte Carmichael having apparently already seen the Sorting Hat.

African-American actor Blair Underwood is also rumored to have been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

We don’t know much else about the series, other than the fact it will be “authentic to the original books”, and that it will be seven seasons long.

On Wednesday, JK Rowling shared the following statement via Twitter account The Rowling Library, in which she promises “a degree of depth” in the show the films couldn’t explore, which is sure to appease many fans. Despite how widely celebrated the eight Harry Potter films are, it’s no mystery that they omit many elements from the books:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

J.K. Rowling on the new Harry Potter TV series that will adapt the seven novels: pic.twitter.com/zjclkn4MiY — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) April 12, 2023

HBO Max and Warner Bros. are yet to release an official statement regarding the Harry Potter casting.

Check out the official Harry Potter Max teaser below:

Related: 12 Major Deaths In the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Will your child be auditioning for the upcoming Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!