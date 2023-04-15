‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Making “Concerted Effort” to Cast People of Color In Lead Roles

The news in the Wizarding World has been focused on Warner Bros. moving forward with a brand-new Harry Potter reboot. This reboot will reportedly be casting a new cast of kids that will take over the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermoine. Even more interesting is the reboot will focus on people of color in lead roles.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Will Be A “Decade-Long Faithful Adaptation”

Despite the drama and issues that have stemmed from J.K. Rowling and her opinions on the trans community, WB is moving forward with this new series and naming Rowling as an executive producer. The series will also be a “decade-long faithful adaptation.” The new series is said to focus on the extreme details of the books that Rowling wrote.

We also reported that the series was being created to act as leverage to force Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson back into their beloved roles for a ninth film. The film might be the adaptation of The Cursed Child, which has been a successful stageplay for many years.

However, should Radcliffe and the original actors not strike a deal or want to return, we will see some brand-new faces as the three troublesome kids from Hogwarts.

Industry insider, Jeff Sneider, has also learned that there will be a more significant focus on bringing in people of color. This is especially true for the role of Hermoine. On The Hot Mic Podcast, Sneider stated that Warner Bros. is making a “concerted effort” to cast “more people of color.”

Should Hermoine be cast as a person of color, it would certainly not be the first time. Black actress, Noma Dumezwen, was cast as Hermoine in 2016 for The Cursed Child stage play. This led to Rowling defending the choice to cast Dumezwen, saying she was “the best actress” for the role.

The Harry Potter series is said to be turned into eight seasons, each focusing on one of the books that Rowling wrote. Considering the movies only had around two hours to divulge information, we should get a more detailed look at the Wizarding World.

It will be odd not to see Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint involved in the franchise, though we are excited to see how the new kids will do. The Harry Potter franchise is alive and well, and legions of fans have been begging for something other than the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Related: HBO Completely Ignoring JK Rowling Controversy In New ‘Harry Potter’ Series – Makes Author Executive Producer

We certainly hope to see the original actors return for The Cursed Child, then the series can still happen, which will officially reboot the franchise for the foreseeable future. Either way, everyone must prepare their wands because more Harry Potter is coming.

Are you excited about this Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!