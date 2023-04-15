First ‘Harry Potter’, Now Another Massive Franchise Gets HBO Max Series

Just under a week after making the announcement that Harry Potter will be rebooted in the form of a television series, streaming service giant HBO Max, best known for the likes of Game of Thrones (2011) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), has now revealed that another major franchise is getting the small screen-treatment.

A television series based on Blumhouse Productions’ horror franchise The Conjuring, which focuses on real-life “ghostbusters”/paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson), is making its way to HBO Max, as part of a new slate of content for their rebranded platform, which will combine HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Discover+.

Related: Fans Outraged Following ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot News, Continue to Slam JK Rowling

However, unlike Harry Potter, which will be a reboot of the films and a “faithful adaptation of the book series”, spanning seven seasons across a ten-year period, it has been confirmed that The Conjuring series will “continue the story established in the feature films.”

So far, The Conjuring has enjoyed eight films in movie theaters since 2013 — three in the main flagship series, The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and five spin-offs: the three Annabelle films, Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), and Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and The Nun (2018), and The Curse of La Llorona (2020).

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Booted From ‘Harry Potter’ Amid Backlash

James Wan, director of the first film, is reportedly on board as executive producer, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will serve as producer.

Not only is a Harry Potter television series and The Conjuring television series in development, but recently, HBO Max also dropped the first “in-production” trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Penguin (2023), which will follow on from The Batman (2022), with Colin Farrell reprising his role as the titular Gotham crime boss.

Are you looking forward to HBO Max’s Harry Potter and The Conjuring reboots? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!