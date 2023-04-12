‘The Penguin’ Spinoff Releases First Teaser Showcasing a World Dominated By Batman Villains

Today could be the day one of the biggest day for trailers. Apart from the John Wick spinoff, The Continental, getting its first look, HBO also decided to release the first teaser for The Penguin. The new series is based in the world of The Batman and showcases how Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot carves his way to the top of the criminal underground in Gotham.

Related: ‘The Batman’ Spinoff ‘The Penguin’ BTS Photos Spoil Possible Plot Point

Matt Reeves is building out his BatVerse, which comprises The Batman and the upcoming spinoff series, The Penguin. There are rumors that a series is being worked on that highlights Arkham Asylum, though that has not yet been confirmed. However, this Colin Farrell-led series has been announced and released its first look.

Everyone had been massively surprised by Colin Farrell’s transformation into Oswald “Oz” Cobbepot, as he looked utterly unrecognizable in The Batman. He has returned in that same glory to wreak havoc on an underwater Gotham. The events of the spinoff series are said to follow the conclusion of the film immediately, and that appears to be accurate, which you can see in the trailer below:

HBO has decided to let everyone get a good look at the “in-production” teaser of the new spinoff series, which looks fantastic. Colin Farrell is back as The Penguin and looking menacing as ever. There are also quick shots of some of the other Batman villains that will appear in the spinoff, including Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone.

What’s interesting about the above trailer is also promises that Oswald will not be the “new kingpin of Gotham.” That could mean that The Penguin will be at the top of the criminal organization when The Batman 2 is released. This could lead to a team-up between Penguin, The Joker, and The Riddler. Though Barry Keoghan and Paul Dano have not been confirmed for the series or sequel, we bet they will both be involved somehow.

The Penguin looks like it will follow the exact dark nature of The Batman, but in a more adult manner. We had previously reported Colin Farrell was spotted in his Penguin costume dropping an F-bomb while walking down the street. The above trailer proves we could see a much more violent adult world in the spinoff series.

Related: James Gunn Confirms Robert Pattinson Could Appear In Penguin Series

We are certainly excited to see what will happen and how it connects to the grander BatVerse that Matt Reeves is creating. We also hope to see Robert Pattinson return as Batman in the spinoff series, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Are you excited to see The Penguin? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!