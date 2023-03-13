‘Joker’ Actor Cast In ‘Penguin’ Series In Mysterious Role

The Batman spinoff series all about The Penguin is currently filming, and more news about the new series is starting to be revealed. One of the biggest pieces of news is that Cristin Milioti is joining the series as Sofia Falcone, daughter of famed Batman villain, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Considering Falcone was presumably shot dead by The Riddler (Paul Dano), it stands to reason that Sofia is wanting to take control of the Falcone Crime Family in the new series. However, she isn’t the only one vying to take control of Gotham.

Adding to the expansive mafia presence is Salvatore Maroni, who is portrayed by Clancy Brown of The Mandalorian fame. Maroni might also be wanting to hustle his way to the top of organized crime in Gotham.

However, a new image has been showcased of the set of the Penguin series, showing Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) walking alongside famed actor John Cenatiempo. Cenatiempo has famously taken on the role of a mobster in The Sopranos, and most recently in Tulsa King as Nico ‘The Package’ Bugliosi. He was also an aftermath police officer in Joker, adding more to his DC resume.

John Cenatiempo has been cast in a mystery role for ‘The Penguin’ series! The actor, pictured on set here next to Colin Farrell, previously featured in ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Joker,’ and ‘The Irishman.’ pic.twitter.com/o7KGaFrbaS — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 11, 2023

Interestingly, he is shown walking alongside Oz, which could mean that he might be some sort of close friend or associate of The Penguin. Currently, his role has not been revealed, but it could also mean that he might be one of the mobsters that are either on the Sofia Falcone or Salvatore Maroni side of things. Well, he might also be wanting to betray his family in lieu of securing a higher rank when The Penguin potentially takes over Gotham.

We don’t want to speak too soon, but another important mobster is Black Mask, who might also be seeing a fractured Gotham ripe for the taking. Black Mask was most recently portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey movie, and maybe Cenatiempo could be working with The Penguin to take down Gotham together.

Earlier last week, The Penguin series also indicated that it might be a bit more rated R, as a scene showcased Oz walking the streets and dropping an F-bomb. Considering the current mob presence the show is dealing with, Oz might be fueling an all-out mob war in Gotham.

If this is the case, The Penguin’s rise to the top of Gotham might turn him into a hugely formidable villain when The Batman 2 is released.

Though this new series will be exploring the mob element of Batman’s Rogues Gallery, there could be more villains making their way into the series.

Though The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Joker (Barry Keoghan) appeared at the end of The Batman, they might not be highlighted in this new series. Then again, Batman villains tend to work together, so we could be seeing a moment in which The Penguin breaks The Riddler out to help his takeover of Gotham.

