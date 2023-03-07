The Penguin Series Adds Another Batman Villain, See The First Look Images

The Penguin spinoff series is already starting to shape up, as images of Colin Farrell back as Oswald Cobblepot surfaced online. His classic villainous look has excited many fans of the DC character, mainly because it could mean that Cobblepot will be a force to be reckoned with.

The Batman did introduce the world to The Riddler and The Joker, along with The Penguin, but DC has yet to reveal if the former villains will be part of this new spinoff series. However, Clancy Brown has landed a starring role as Salvatore Maroni.

The addition of Salvatore Maroni is interesting, as he could be vying to take over as the head of the Falcone Crime Family now that Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is presumed dead. However, Maroni isn’t the only mafia member wanting to take control of Gotham.

Sofia Falcone is now in the mix, and the first photos of Cristin Milioti in full costume have been revealed. Quite honestly, Miloti looks fantastic, and she could also want to secure power from her assumed dead father.

First look at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, from the Penguin set! pic.twitter.com/8X0lBxcEVm — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 7, 2023

Cristin Milioti looks all business in the above images, and her portrayal of Sofia Falcone can play a significant part in The Penguin series and The Batman 2. Sofia often develops a relationship with Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) which could spell trouble for the budding police commissioner.

The Penguin series is meant to showcase Oswald Cobblepot’s rise in the criminal underworld and his eventual transformation into becoming The Penguin. It will also be interesting to see how the power shifts between Salvatore Maroni, The Penguin, and Sofia Falcone in the picture.

Sofia Falcone is also instrumental in stopping the criminal enterprise of Oswald Cobblepot, so it makes sense she is being included in this new series.

Matt Reeves is building out his “BatVerse,” which includes this new Penguin spinoff series, a series about Arkham Asylum, and The Batman 2. There might be more “BatVerse” projects on the way, which could bring in more Batman villains.

The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Catwoman, Salvatore Maroni, Carmine Falcone, and Sofia Falcone are now part of this current universe. More villains could be revealed in this new spinoff series.

Two-Face, AKA Harvey Dent, is one of the biggest villains yet to emerge. Dent has not appeared yet, but with Gotham’s criminal organizations ready to fight one another for control, it would be the perfect time for Dent to appear.

The Penguin might bring in Harvey Dent, as he joins Gordon and Batman (Robert Pattinson) to combat organized crime, which ultimately leads to him being scarred for life. Dent can rise and fall in The Batman 2, with the third movie bringing him back as the dreaded Two-Face.

The addition of Sofia Falcone might indicate that Batman will have his hands full in the sequel, and we can’t wait to see how The Penguin series plays out.

What other Batman villains do you want to see in The Penguin Series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!